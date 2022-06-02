The Westchester Tribune Edition

YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — June 2, 2022 — Today, June 2nd, is the last scheduled day of the NYS legislative year. Only a few hours left for the Assembly to pass the Hybrid “All in One” Voting Machine Ban Bill (A1115c) before the end of session. The Senate has already passed it!

This is our last chance to protect our midterm elections from “bad” voting machines. Take a moment to call Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie’s office today at 518-455-3791 and urge him to bring this bill to the Assembly floor for a vote.

COMMON CAUSE suggests this idea for what to say:

“Hi, my name is [NAME], and I’m calling from [TOWN/CITY]. I’m urging you to bring the Hybrid “All in One” Voting Machine Ban Bill (A1115C) to a vote. Taxpayer money shouldn’t be spent on these cumbersome, overly expensive machines that will cause even longer lines at busy polling places and that pose security risks. The federal government has determined that this technology is vulnerable to vote tampering. NY voters deserve elections that are run both efficiently and securely. – which means banning these flawed machines right away. Thank you for your time.”

Then log your call:

https://act.commoncause.org/forms/log-your-call-tell-assembly-speaker-carl-heastie-to-bring-common-cause-priorities-to-a-vote?source=email&

Among the dozens of voting rights, civil rights, disability rights and environmental organizations urging action on the bill: Common Cause, WESPAC, Concerned Families of Westchester, NYCD16-, Scarsdale and NYS Indivisibles, the Association of Black Educators of NY, Center for Independence of the Disabled, Sierra Club Atlantic (NYS) Division, Citizens for Voting Integrity New York. For more information about A1115C and why computer-security experts and voting-rights groups support it, see SMARTLegislation.org

Thanks for taking action!

Julie Weiner

Board Member, Citizens for Voting Integrity New York