Weekend Closure of Hutchinson River Parkway Expected Between Exit 4A and Exit 8 in Westchester County from 12 a.m., Saturday, July 10th to 5 a.m., Monday, July 11th in Both Directions

YONKERS, NY — June 27, 2022 — The New York State Department of Transportation is advising Westchester County motorists that the Hutchinson River Parkway will be closed in both directions from Exit 4A (Interstate 95) in the Village of Pelham Manor to Exit 8 (Cross County Parkway) in the City of New Rochelle. The closure will take place from approximately 12 a.m. Saturday morning, July 9 to 5 a.m. Monday, July 11, weather permitting.

This closure is needed to facilitate the removal of the temporary bridge and paving of the Hutchinson River Parkway for the Lincoln Avenue bridge project over the Hutchinson River Parkway at Exit 6 (East Lincoln Ave/Mount Vernon/Pelham) as part of an ongoing bridge replacement and rehabilitation project in Lower Westchester.

Motorists should use the following signed detours.

Motorists accessing the Hutchinson River Parkway northbound will be detoured to Interstate 95

Motorists accessing the Hutchinson River Parkway southbound will be detoured to the Cross County Parkway

Motorists traveling east on the Cross County Parkway will be directed to continue east at Exit 9 (Hutchinson River Parkway South/Whitestone Bridge) and Exit 10 (New Rochelle Road/Eastchester)

These closures are needed to facilitate the removal of the temporary bridge and paving of the Hutchinson River Parkway at Exit 6 (East Lincoln Ave/Mount Vernon/Pelham), which is part of the ongoing bridge replacement and rehabilitation project in Lower Westchester.

Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.

For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.

Follow New York State DOT on Twitter: @NYSDOT and @NYSDOTHV. Find NYSDOT on Facebook at facebook.com/NYSDOT.