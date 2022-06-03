BEDFORD HILLS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — June 2, 2022 — June is busting out all over as is my waistline, so no more hot dogs for me, I’m off to buy some Kale and write this week’s “time to tighten my tummy” edition of “News & Notes.”

Looks like my diet will have to wait until after this fun evening…on Friday, June 3 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Bedford Hills Memorial Park it’s “Friday Night Food Truck.” This year along with the food trucks, they will have full concerts featuring local bands as well as activities for kids and adults.

Congratulations to our friend Clare Murray the Community Center of Northern Westchester’s Executive Director as she was named a 2022 Woman of Distinction by the Office of Assembly member Chris Burdick.

The great team at the Center seeks to improve the well-being and self-sufficiency of neighbors in need in Northern Westchester by providing food, clothing, programs, and other resources. They are committed to treating all with dignity and respect. They encourage broad involvement and participation by residents and organizations in the communities they serve.

This sounds like an inspiring event…on Sunday, June 5, at 4 p.m., the Katonah Village Library will host the Katonah Poetry Series who will welcome award-winning poet Jennifer Xie for an in-person reading and book signing. The reading will be presented in person, followed by an audience Q&A. Admission is $15 and will be collected at the door.

As my wonderful wife often tells me, I can’t carry a tune in a basket, so I will need to swing by “The Composer Within” series when they present “Michael Minard Making Music,” on June 18 and 25 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Bedford Hills Train Station. Join this award winning composer on a deeply enriching community journey of creating music together, no musical experience necessary. Each participant will discover their inner spark to create and collaborate with the end result a joyful fully formed musical composition.

We are having a grand time on our sports radio show “The Clubhouse” now that we are back at Grand Prix NY in Mount Kisco, our next shows are June 8, 15 and 22 from 7 to 8pm on WGCH 1490AM, tune-in or stop by, always tons of fun with our crazy crew…

The “Clubhouse’s” physical therapist Lize Lubbe just finished an article on preventing tennis injuries, so now I am injury free from both golf and tennis, if she could just teach me to play both sports better, I would be all set…to learn more, call her studio at 914-875-9430.

The good folks at the Paramount Hudson Valley Theater in Peekskill present “Forever Ray, A Ray Charles Celebration” on June 11 at 8 p.m. “Forever Ray” consistently performs to sell-out audiences bringing the exciting and uplifting music of Ray Charles, which blends the musical styles of Jazz, Blues, Country and R&B, for more information see https://paramounthudsonvalley. com/

Happy Father’s Day to all those great Dads out there, and did you know that June is National Dairy month, so go buy Dad a double twist ice cream cone!