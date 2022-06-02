Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah Names Jin Whang Director of Public Affairs for the District Attorney’s Office

WHITE PLAINS, NY – June 2, 2022 — Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah named Jin Whang, a communications specialist, to serve as Director of Public Affairs for the District Attorney’s Office.

A former print reporter and campaign strategist, Whang will oversee the District Attorney’s Office press operations and communications, including internal and external affairs, collaborating with Anna Young, the Public Information Officer.

“Building a modernized DA’s office requires a strong communications team, and I am so pleased that Jin has joined our office in this pivotal role to build upon the excellent work set forth by Anna,” DA Rocah said. “Jin’s scope of experience will be instrumental in communicating to the public and our communities the tremendous work of the dedicated ADAs and staff in our office, and our vision for achieving safety, accountability, integrity, and justice.”

“I am humbled and honored to join the District Attorney’s Office and grateful to DA Rocah for entrusting me with this opportunity to work with her talented team in our shared pursuit for justice and public safety,” said Whang, who served as the Communications Director and Campaign Manager for Mimi Rocah for DA in 2020.

As a consultant for Fait Accompli Group, Whang managed candidate clients and oversaw grassroots campaigns across Westchester County and New York City using strategic communications, media relations, branding and advertising. In that role, Whang also produced a digital campaign that pushed for the passage of 2019’s Reproductive Health Act, which codified Roe v. Wade in the State of New York.

Her shift to politics in 2017 followed a nearly 20-year marketing career in the motion picture and television industry, producing award-winning creative advertising campaigns for Universal Pictures, DreamWorks, Miramax Films, Lionsgate, Netflix and HBO. Whang started her career as a print journalist working as a cops and City Hall beat reporter for the Los Angeles Times and the Los Angeles Daily News.

Whang currently serves on the Westchester Asian American Advisory Board and has volunteered with the Westchester chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America and Wartburg Adult Care Facility in Mount Vernon.

###

SOURCE: Anna Young | Public Information Officer | Westchester County District Attorney’s Office