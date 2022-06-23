Westchester On the Level with Hezi Aris, “The Constitution Today” with WMU-Cooley Law School Professors Brendan Beery and Jeff Swartz – 24 June 2020 – 10am-12Noon EST

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying On Topic … Discussion is informed by the hosts/guests

Subjects slated for discussion are defined herein. They are specific to the Tuesday, June 23, 2022nd broadcast among other complex revelations and ramifications which be heard from 10am-12Noon, EST

The CALL-IN NUMBER is 347-205-9201.Listen to the broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” via the hyperlink. … http://tobtr.com/s/12113283.

Callers will be asked for their first name so that they may be respectfully addressed by name!

TAMPA, FL, and YONKERS, NY — June 23, 2022 — Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor Hezi Aris opens the broadcast day from 10-11am. “The Constitution Today” segment, opens thereafter to Professor Brendan Beery, criminal law professor at 11am, and Professor Jeffrey Swartz, former judge/constitutional / criminal expert who attends at 11:30am, both of WMU-Cooley Law School’s Tampa, Florida campus. Focus on the Thursday, June 23rd hearings regarding the Jan. 6th Committee findings.

SPECIAL NOTE: “The views expressed by Professors Swartz and Beery are their own and are not necessarily the views of the Administration of WMU Cooley Law School or its faculty as a whole.”

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor reviews the latest hyperlocal, county, state, national, and international news and concerns with commensurate analysis. 11am-12Noon, EST.