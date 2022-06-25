Yonkers City Council Meeting Agenda Scheduled for This Coming Wednesday, June 29, 2022 Due to the Primary Elections Being Held on Tuesday, June 28, 2022

Committee of the Whole slated for 6:30 p.m., EST Yonkers City Council Meeting slated for 7:00 p.m., EST.

YONKERS, NY — June 25, 2022 — Attached is a copy of the Yonkers City Council Meeting Agenda slated for the this coming Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Please note that the City Council Meeting will be held on Wednesday due to Primary Elections scheduled for Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

06-29-2022 City Council Meeting Agenda.PDF

SOURCE: Nerissa D. Peña | Second Deputy City Clerk | City of Yonkers | City of Yonkers – City Hall | 40 So. Broadway, Rm 107 | Yonkers, NY 10701 | Office: (914) 377-6020 | Fax: (914)377-6029

 