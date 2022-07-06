PINEHURST, NC — July 7, 2022 — While our Chrysler Pacifica was a beautiful Velvet Red Pearl-Coat, which I love, the only good picture I could find to show the hybrid look of our Pacifica was the one with the Fathom Blue Pearl-Coat, another fine color for this vehicle. Note the little door just to the front of the side mirror on the driver’s side. That’s it – open that door, plug in the charging cord (easily located in the bag in the back) and 14 hours later you can go from 0% to 100% charge, insuring a 32-mile range on electric alone. While that doesn’t sound like much, and it isn’t, the “Pacifica Hybrid system detects when it’s best to use electric or gas and seamlessly switches between the two separate driving modes. Using the built-in regenerative braking feature, the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid is capable of helping charge the battery when braking or stopping. When enabled in the “L” drive mode, the standard Max Regeneration cluster messaging icon appears to assure you of the increased system regeneration.” I did charge the Pacifica up to 63% but it was back to 0% battery the next day with simple around town driving. However, you can relieve your range anxiety and enjoy an efficient and impressive 520-mile total range on 16.5-gallon tank of gas. Pacifica says the fuel and electric combination provides a combined 82 mpge. That’s impressive.

What I was impressed with more was the 3.6L V6 engine (that’s right – 6 cylinder – you go Pacifica!) that generates 260 HP in Front Wheel Drive with a Continuous Variable Transmission. Once again, the response time when you needed a speed boost was immediate thanks to the electric part of the Hybrid, no doubt.

Also, that engine means you can tow 3,600 pounds with your family on board, so we can haul the boat to the lake and have a day of skiing and fun with the Pacifica. Can you see how the practical use of the Pacifica is expanding?

And I am just beginning to tout the praises of Pacifica as a family car, AND as a practical vehicle for even a couple like us.

Want to talk ride? – smooth and comfortable, partially because of the wheel base, but also because, as our friend Bugsy Lawler says, “They don’t make bad cars anymore.” He’s right. They just keep getting better. The Pacifica also has the “available and only fully automatic All-Wheel-Drive System capable of transferring 100% of the available engine torque to the rear wheels or whichever wheels have more available traction to help tackle tough terrain.” What that actually means is, “Honey, can we go skiing this weekend? Yes? Great. I will load up the Pacifica!”

Getting the idea?

With seating for 7, and at least 6 with the ‘pass through’ second row of seating on our Limited, this really is a family car. There is 32.3 cu.ft. of volume with all the rows of seats in play, enough for a day at the soccer field or beach, but put the seats down and the storage space expands to 140.5 cu. ft. for space – plenty for a day of buying at the flea market, hardware store, or nursery.

The gas version of the Pacifica starts at $37,095, affordable for sure; and the Hybrid like ours starts at $46,978, so, let’s call it $47K. Plus ours was loaded with all the ‘bells and whistles’, which added about $3K to the overall cost, and our Pacifica Hybrid Limited S Appearance was $59,407. It really is a lot of vehicle for the money, and here is more to explain that.

What do you get on the Pacifica Hybrid Limited that would make driving more of a pleasure and make you happier and safer?

For comfort, we have heated and ventilated front seats, a Heated Steering Wheel, Driver-Seat Memory, an Integrated Premium Console, Wireless Charging Pad, Sirius XM and Harman Kardon Speakers, Dual Pane Panoramic Sun Roof, and 8 Way Power Adjustable Driver and Passenger Seats.

For Functional Safety, there are over 18 items listed on the monroney, with all of the ones we have come to expect in quality vehicles – Forward Collision Alert, Blind Spot and Rear Cross Path Detection, Pedestrian Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning, Parallel and Perpendicular Park Assist with Stop, and so much more. See Safety and Security at https://www.chrysler.com/pacifica/safety-security.html to fill you in with pictures, videos and facts.

And all this and a lot more are ‘standard’ on the Pacifica.

As to the $3K worth of ‘bells and whistles’, the $2,395 Uconnect Theatre Family Group accounted for most of the expenditure, but if you have a family you would probably want to consider it. You get Amazon Fire TV Built-In (Wow! seriously), Seatback Video Screens, FamCam™ Interior Cam, Media Hubs – HDMI/USB/Headphone Ports, 115 V Auxiliary Power Outlet, Video Remote Controls, and 2nd and 3rd row window shades.

Laurie has loved the Chrysler Pacifica for years and it’s no wonder. It just gets better and better. See all the Chrysler Pacifica models, their features, and some great videos too at https://www.chrysler.com/pacifica.html. We definitely need a bigger garage.

