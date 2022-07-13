PINEHURST, NC — July 13, 2022 — This is the first Mitsubishi and the first Outlander I recall having, maybe ever. Laurie’s history with cars is longer than mine, but I found this to be a pleasant ‘new’ look at 4 Door SUV’s.

There are lots of things to like about the Outlander, starting with the base price of $26,495 for the ES 2.5 2WD model. The additional six models (7 total) were the Black Addition, the SE 2.5 2WD, the SE Tech, the SEL Special Addition, the SEL, and the SEL Touring, which was top of the line at $35,345. You have lots of choices, but in the end, you wind up with a good sized, 4 door, 7 passenger, practical vehicle for around town and on the road as well.

Our Outlander, fully appointed, was $33,745 and had $3000 worth of good options – the SEL Touring package, the Accy Tonneau cover, and the Welcome Package (which included carpeted floor mats). More on those later.

Why start with the price? I, for one, am becoming more and more impressed with what you can get for around $35K or less. That might be high on some people’s budgets, but there seem to be more and more ‘good’ vehicles out there at reasonable prices, and I like it. $35K is within the budget of a lot of working-class people, and you do get quite a ‘nice ride’ for that kind of money with the Outlander.

While I will sing praises for the Outlander’s ride, style, mileage and appointments, I have to say that the power was lacking. From a stopped position, I wouldn’t want to pull out into moving traffic unless I had a big window of opportunity. While I didn’t see any statistics on the Outlander site itself, I did find that it took 8.6 seconds to from 0 – 60 mph in the 2022 Outlander. Not exactly the response most people would look for when entering a busy highway. Like all vehicles we own, there is some ‘getting used to’ required, and while this would be true for me with the Outlander, I am sure more time behind the wheel would mean pleasant and successful driving outings. The 2.5L engine Continuous Variable Speed Transmission may be part of the acceleration problem. I just didn’t feel that First Gear thrust you find in more conventional transmissions.

The 2.5L gets great mileage for a vehicle this size – 24 city and 30 on the highway for an average of 26 mpg. We actually got 28 mpg just driving here and there to the store, bank, post office and doctor’s appointments, so we actually beat the average. Once in motion the vehicle was smooth and the steering was very responsive, maybe a tad more so than the usual SUV. In fact, the steering was more sports car. A sports car feel in an SUV? Interesting. And while it took a little getting used to, I liked it.

When it comes to appointments for the driver and passengers, the Outlander SEL was, well, ‘loaded’. As our friend Bugsy Lawlor often says, “They just don’t make bad cars anymore”, and it seems to me that the race is now who can include the most at the best prices – seriously.

The following weren’t even listed in the 30 Safety and Security Points, but certainly could have been there. All LED daytime running lights, headlight washers, fog lights; front wiper/de-icer, front variable intermittent wipers with integrated washers, Front rain sensing wipers; and hands free power lift gate.

When it comes to safety items, here is a short list of the many safety features – Forward Collision Mitigation (FCM) with Pedestrian Detection, Driver Attention Alert (DAA), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Stop and Go, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Prevention, Traffic Sign Recognition (part of the Heads-up Display), Lane Departure Warning, and the list goes on and on. For a complete run down, go to https://www.mitsubishicars.com/cars-and-suvs/outlander/safety.

Besides all the safety, there was a real luxury feel to the Outlander as well. Plush, leather, quilted seats and doors, leather wrapped steering wheel, 8-way power adjustable driver’s seat with memory, 4 way power adjustable passenger’s seat, heated front and rear seats, 10.8” Heads up Display, Bose Premium Sound System, and much more.

We used the navigation too, and found it easy to program. I hook up my phone in all the cars to see how easy and how good the communication is. Easy connection and excellent sound quality.

Probably one of things I look for most in SUV’s is storage space in the back. Isn’t that the ‘practical’ part of an SUV that all of us look for? No problem with the Outlander. Even with the back seats up and in position, you have 33.5 cubic feet of cargo space, and extended door frame widths make loading and unloading easy and the space itself is customizable, so you can organize your cargo your way. With the back seats down, you get a whopping 79 cu. ft. of storage space. That’s a long weekend journey, or a very successful trip to the flea market or antique store.

Except for being somewhat underpowered to my liking, the 2022 Outlander certainly checked all my boxes for a luxury SUV at a very reasonable price. Check it out in its entirety at https://www.mitsubishicars.com/cars-and-suvs/outlander

You will be glad you did.