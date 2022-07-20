2022 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL, Max Micallef Delineates the Political Demeanor of NYS Senatorial District 17 Candidates Alessandra Biaggi and Sean Patrick Maloney, Yonkers Newsire Publisher Brian Harrod, and Yonkers Tribune Publisher Hezi Aris on Westchester On the Level – Thursday, July 21, 2022 from 10am-12Noon ET

Listen to the July 21, 2022nd broadcast “Live”or “On Demand” using the following hyperlink: http://tobtr.com/s/12115707

YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — July 21, 2022 — The Thursday broadcast begins with John and Laurie Wiles’ Driving Me Crazy automotive review of the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL. From 10-10:30am ET.

Yonkers Newswire Publisher/Editor Brian Harrod speaks to the most recent issues that have impacted Yonkersites’ sensibilities of late. We learn of their concerns, and the city’s response. From 10:30-11am

Max Micallef defines the issues before NYS Senatorial District 17 candidates Alessandra Biaggi and Sean Patrick Maloney who face off against one another in the upcoming election. From 11-11:30am

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune (https://YonkersTribune.com) Publisher/Editor follows thereafter presenting the latest updates regarding Russia’s continuing assault in its war to undermine Ukraine’s sovereignty and independence, among other international concerns. From 11:30 a.m.-12Noon, ET.