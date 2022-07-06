6 Tips for Classroom Management

Recipe for Success

YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — July 27, 2022 — Every child comes with their own unique set of needs. Educators must be doing their part to set their classrooms up for the success of every child who walks through their doors. In many instances, the students who walk through their doors are diverse in every way imaginable. They may come from different homes, cultures, first languages, learning styles, communication abilities, and social statuses. Some may be outgoing, while others are shy. Some may be extremely bright, fast-paced learners, while others may come with various challenges that make learning a slower road. Regardless of who they are, it is the teacher’s job to manage and set up their classrooms in a way that fosters the growth and success of all. Navigating classroom design, scheduling, organization, rules, discipline, and instructional techniques can seem overwhelming. Luckily, we’ve compiled a list of ways that you can create meaningful academic learning in an environment that fosters healthy social and emotional growth in your students!

Alternative to Traditional Academic Spaces

Many parents place their children in alternative school environments to maximize their potential and growth path. Not every child is the same; they shouldn’t all be expected to thrive in the same academic spaces. Some parents have described their child’s education journey as trying to fit a square peg in a round hole. Thankfully, the number of opportunities is more prevalent through charter schools, homeschooling groups, online tracks, and hybrid classroom environments. Many resources exist, such as Charter schools Orange County, which helps parents find the perfect educational track that will allow their child to thrive.

Tips and Tricks for Classroom Management

Not only does classroom management create an orderly learning environment for students to learn, but increasing your classroom management skills is also key to increasing student engagement and lowering problematic behaviors. So how do you improve classroom environments for students? We’ve compiled a quick list to help teachers in their journey towards fostering healthy classroom management.

1. Set up the classroom in an accessible layout. Setting up your classroom so that you, as the teacher, feel free to move around is so important. Classroom layout also encourages your students to engage with classroom content. Studies show that classroom layout dramatically impacts how students perceive and participate in their learning experience. Know your students. Do some do better closer to the board? Do some do better, separated from distractions? If you want to encourage classroom dialogue, consider turning the desks towards one another in a semi-circle for the day to promote discussion.

2. Come prepared and organized for class: Make sure always to have multi-format lesson plans ready, and remember to change it daily based on what your students need! Too many auditory-based learning days in a row may need to be subbed out for visual or hands-on learning activities. Remember that students learn at a different pace and through various methods. Having diverse lesson plans allows for all students to thrive.

3. Set clear boundaries. You may not like the sound of classroom rules, but they are necessary for healthy classroom management. But just because rules and discipline are essential to the success of your classroom does not mean you have to take an authoritarian approach. Let students help craft a list of classroom rules together to adhere to. Studies show that students who feel responsible for creating classroom boundaries are likelier to buy in and adhere to them.

4. Be consistent with feedback on problematic behavior. Ah, discipline. The thing that many teachers hate and avoid at all costs. The problem with avoidance is that your students notice your inconsistencies, follow through, and record what they know they can get away with. By consistently calling out problematic behaviors right away, you are setting a better culture in the classroom of mutual respect.

5. Encourage participation. A healthy classroom environment creates a space where every student feels encouraged to participate and respond. It may sound silly, but many teachers use positive reinforcement and give tangible rewards with something as simple as a raffle ticket to promote active participation in the classroom. Student participation is the key to a thriving learning environment.

6. Offer positive energy and encouragement. Last but not least, remember that you set the tone for each day. Your students will only be as engaged and enthusiastic as what you model. Classroom management comes down to classroom culture, and you are in charge of that culture. Don’t let exhaustion keep you from making an active impression on the lives of your students.