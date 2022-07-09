9 Apps College Students Should Use in 2022

YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — July 20, 2022 — Nowadays, apps play a big part in our day-to-day lives. From alarms to online banking, every application serves a unique purpose and is easily accessible on our phones, tablets, and PCs.

Due to the pandemic, people have also been using their phones for school work. Hence, many high-tech companies have developed apps to help students navigate online courses better and even get homework help.

For instance, many tutors, assignment writing services, and older students offer assistance with homework through phone apps so students can access them easily.

But there’s more than homework apps on the web. The market for student apps is full of useful applications that simplify time-consuming tasks. Here are nine of the essential apps every student should use.

Google Documents

Google Docs is one of the in-built apps of Google. You can find it on your Chrome home page, at the top right corner. Next to your Google avatar, you’ll see nine dots in the shape of a square. If you click on it, you can find all the tools Google offers you for free. If you’re using your phone, you need to install it from Google Play.

This app is fantastic for taking notes or writing any documents. It’s similar to Word but “wired” to the Google system. So, wherever you might be, as long as you have your Google password, you can access your documents from any device.

The app is synchronized and stores all of your documents in a cloud, so your phone’s storage can be free. Moreover, you can print, edit, and share your documents easily. While working on your paper, the app automatically saves it at short intervals, so you never have to save it manually. Even if your device shuts down, your paper will be safe in your cloud.

Google Drive

We already mentioned Google Docs. However, it wouldn’t be right if we didn’t mention its older brother, Google Drive. This app is essentially what stores Google Docs. It’s the cloud space that Google offers you to store anything you want within 15GB.

Say you have a lot of assignments to work on and share. You can work on them in collaboration with your writer, essay writing service, or tutor by giving them access to your folder.

My Study Life

My Study Life is popular among students because you can organize your academic life easily through a free app.

You can set timers for your classes and arrange them in a calendar, exam dates, and more. It offers quite a lot of options for a free app.

Unidays

College life can be expensive, especially when you’re not working a full-time job despite many expenses. So, you need to make become a little more frugal.

Hence, Unidays is the best app for saving money. You just need to sign up with your email address, then you can find all the discounts available for you.

Grammarly

Grammarly is an excellent tool for anyone. You can install it as a Chrome or Word extension. Also, you can install it on your phone. It corrects any text you write and ensures the grammar and tone are flawless.

You can install it for free, although the subscription offers various useful services.

Mint

If you want to save money as much as possible, using discounts isn’t enough. Sure, buying something at a lower price saves some money. Nonetheless, if it’s something you didn’t really need in the first place, you lose money even with discounts.

So, you might want to track your expenses and check that you don’t spend too much on useless things. Instead, you can save for essential items like food, your coursework writing service, and utilities. Because getting help with school, eating, and having heat are more important than make-up, video games, and clothes.

Khan Academy

Khan Academy is an excellent app for expanding your knowledge, revising, and improving your skills. It offers a large amount of college material, making studying and revising easy.

It’s an international app, and everyone, even teachers and parents, can sign up.

Headspace

Being a student isn’t a walk in the park. You have to study, attend classes, work, and make room for other activities. So, you might feel stressed and burnt out. Headspace is a great app to engage in mindfulness and find inner peace.

You can listen to music while reading, studying, or meditating. It’s an excellent tool for achieving calmness and focus.

Headspace is free, but you can subscribe to complete services and options for $10 a year (students).

Forest

You can’t always type in buy an essay or do my assignment for me. Sometimes you have to write, study, and research yourself. But what happens when you can’t stop using your phone? Here’s where an app like Forest saves the day.

The more you don’t use your phone, the more your virtual forest grows. This app gives you something to look for, an objective to reach instead of just shutting down your phone and forcing you not to use it.

Final Thoughts

If you need to save money and organize your budget, Mint and Unidays are the best options. Meanwhile, Forest and Headspace can improve your focus.

My Study Life, Khan Academy, Google Docs, and Google Drive can help you organize your materials and improve your knowledge.

Lastly, if you want to get help with writing papers, Grammarly is the app to correct your text.

