The Repetitious, Albeit Rotund Hezitorial

YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — July 15, 2022 — The Yonkers Police Benevolent Association are not happy campers. They feel under-appreciated. The reference that they have not garnered a pay increase for some 3-years. The subtle, albeit evident gathering at Rory Dolan’s watering hole on Tuesday let the cat out of the bag. YPD feel under appreciated; they want more money. It seems they are barely scrapping by. Oh my, my! How do they sustain themselves? Perhaps only PBA President Keith Olson knows; alas his eloquent, albeit groveling for more from Yonkers City Hall is an outright threat of a looming job action. The men/women in blue feel under appreciated asserts Olson. They expect Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano to capitulate to their taunts and implied threats. It won’t be their first time employing such tactics. One can only suppose that Mayor Mike Spano won’t cave to their nauseating routine, even though in worked for over 10 years already.

Will Mayor Spano give PBA President Keith Olson a retirement gift? Why? Even if Yonkers could afford it, what is the basis or rationale by which any of the YPD deserve a raise?

Have they validated their conduct as forthright and respectful under the aegis of PBA President Keith Olson? Not quite! Olson’s conduct has been extortionist and Mayor Mike Spano must not acquiesce to the outracious tactics that have been embedded into Yonkers history for decades. Enough is enough!

If anyone disagrees, please advise how much more in taxes you are willing to fork over to satisfy the rotund PBA President Detective Keith Olson?

Lest too many forget, many members of the PBA live many miles north of Yonkers. They drive cars, some supplied by Yonkers City Hall.And they gas-up before the long journey home. Those who don’t drive may not realize that the cost of gasoline hovers near $6.00 a gallon, but many getting it at no cost at all. And they are not driving a Yaris, oh no, they like the gas guzzling Ford 4-wheel drive.At issue is what is in your driveway?