PARIS, FRANCE — July 1, 2022 — I think that many lobbyists spend way too much time trying to influence things which, in reality, they have little control over. Instead, we should spend more time trying to make the best out of a given situation.
Successful lobbyists don’t see themselves as lobbyists, but as merchandisers of information. They become experts in their fields and can communicate their know how in a way that both politicians and the public can absorb.
Read my latest publication about successful lobbying in the French newspaper, L’Opinion, which I’m told is one of the top ten news sites in France.
The hard-hitting lobbying of tomorrow” – Louis Perron’s tribune
By Louis Perron
Here are some principles for doing it smartly:
– A good lobbyist does not see himself as a lobbyist, but as an
information broker. He is looking for information and must provide
it to his contacts. He becomes an expert in his field and can
communicate his knowledge in such a way that politicians understand
and absorb it.
– A good lobbyist has no ideological blinders, but has a wide network
of contacts in all parties. If I take a look at who is connected to
whom on LinkedIn, I see that many are preaching to converts: Leftists
run leftist campaigns. Right-wing people run right-wing campaigns.
The lines of argument are therefore similar.
The lost step room is the place where the most lies are told. I
verify everything my clients tell me. This is called cross-examination
in court.
– A good lobbyist needs multiple sources for each piece of information.
– A good lobbyist has a deep understanding of political processes.
He is on the lookout for the slightest signs.
– Ethical lobbying is not necessarily billed by the hour. Nor does
the value of the work lie solely in the time spent creating interest
groups, organizing events and writing press releases.
Louis Perron is a political scientist, consultant and TEDx speaker
based in Switzerland. He teaches political marketing at the
University of Zurich in Switzerland.
(C) 2022, Louis Perron.