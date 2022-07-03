John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher/Editor, Michael Edelman, Esq., International/National Political Analyst/Pundit, Ron Matten, Yonkers Republican Politician, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor on Westchester On the Level – Monday, July 4, 2022 from 10am-12Noon, ET

Listen to the broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” using the following hyperlink http://tobtr.com/s/12115711 that is specific to today’s broadcast.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, WHITE PLAINS, NY, and YONKERS, NY — July 4, 2022 — We open Monday’s Blog Talk Radio broadcast with John Bailey, Publisher / Editor of the White Plains CitizeNetReporter.

100 new homes are envisioned to be built from Ridgeway to Bryant Avenue on the former grounds of an 11-year dormant Ridgeway Country Club in White Plains New York. 95 acres of the 130-acre property is intended for development while preserving 35 acres of the lake and surrounding lowland off Hathaway Lane. Westchester County has the ability to lower/eliminate the sales tax on residential energy on a quarterly basis. The County needs to adopt a local law and notify NYS Tax and Finance 90 days ahead of implementation. The County is proposing eliminating the sales tax for the quarter beginning December 1. This time period would cover the start of the heating season. The sales tax elimination covers home heating oil, propane, natural gas, electric, coal and wood for residential heating purposes. It covers homeowners as well as rental units. Renters or landlords would be eligible depending on the structure of the unit’s heat and electric use. NYS Gov. Kathy Hochul spoke with Dr. Ashish Jha and Dr. Raj Panjabi of the White House to discuss shared concerns about how to meet the monkeypox vaccination needs of New Yorkers. New York State and the Biden Administration will continue to work together on vaccine distribution plans to ensure New York State receives enough vaccine supply to protect New Yorkers, especially those New Yorkers in communities with high transmission rates. Gov. Hochul said, “In New York State, we have seen a disproportionate number of monkeypox cases, especially within our LGBTQ+ communities who have been hit especially hard. I recognize the fear and anxiety this outbreak has caused, especially for LGBTQ+ New Yorkers, which is why my team and I will continue to work around the clock to secure as many vaccines as possible for our residents. “Following up on my administration’s ongoing conversations with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Monkeypox Response Team, I am pleased to share New York has been able to secure a significant number of vaccines to continue our efforts in responding to and meeting the needs of our most at risk populations, particularly men who have sex with men. Through the public health partnerships and collaboration efforts already in place, New York will soon have 8,195 doses available. We will continue to work with Dr. Jha and the federal government to ensure future allocations reflect the needs of New Yorkers. From 10-10:30am, ET

Michael Edelman, International/National Political Analyst / Pundit shares his insight on a panoply of issues.

The Hill on Sunday reported that Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) in an interview broadcast on Sunday that it’s possible that the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack at the U.S. Capitol will make a criminal referral against former President Trump. During the interview on ABC’s “This Week,” the network’s chief Washington correspondent, Jonathan Karl, asked Cheney — who serves as the vice chair on the committee — whether the panel’s hearings have demonstrated that Trump should be prosecuted. “Ultimately, the Justice Department will decide that,” Cheney responded. “I think we may well as a committee have a view on that. And if you just think about it from the perspective of, what kind of man knows that a mob is armed and sends the mob to attack the Capitol and further incites that mob when his own vice president is under threat, when the Congress is under threat?” The Spectator report that former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger says, “No alternative to elimination of Iran’s nuclear force.” Kissinger criticizes the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, warns against a new agreement saying it could cause Middle East to become “more explosive.” Former US Secretary of State and National Security Advisor Henry Kissinger warned against a new nuclear deal with Iran, saying the signing of a new agreement in Vienna could significantly increase tensions in the region. The 99-year-old veteran statesman criticized the original, 2015 nuclear deal, saying that verification efforts to ensure Iran’s compliance – a linchpin of the agreement – would be difficult in practice.

“I was extremely doubtful about the original nuclear agreement. I thought Iran’s promises would be very difficult to verify, and that the talks really created a pattern in which the nuclear build-up might have been slowed down a little but made more inevitable.” “As a result, countries in the region, particularly Israel – Iran’s chief enemy – but also Egypt and Saudi Arabia – whom they see as principal competitors – were going to be driven into reactions which might make the situation much more explosive.”

“The The new deal being negotiated in Vienna, Kissinger said, carries with it the flaws of the 2015 agreement, but now has terms that make it “apparently more tolerable” to Iran.“So all the concerns I had with the original agreement, I’m going to have now.

3. Three days after the Supreme Court issued its groundbreaking decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an Indianapolis obstetrician-gynecologist, took a call from a colleague, a child abuse doctor from Ohio. Ohio had outlawed any abortion after six weeks. The Ohioan doctor had a 10-year-old patient in the office who was six weeks and three days pregnant.

Could Dr. Caitlin Bernard help?

Indiana lawmakers are poised to further restrict or ban abortion in mere weeks. The Indiana General Assembly will convene in a special session July 25 when it will discuss restrictions to abortion policy.

But for now, the procedure still is legal in the state. And so the 10-year-old girl was soon on her way to Indiana to Bernard’s care. From 10:30-11am, ET.

Yonkers Republican politician Ron Matten examines the ideological prospects for the Republican Party on the hyperlocal, city, county, state, and national demeanor as the nation evaluates the economy, the political rhetoric, and reflects and evaluates the political dogma that resonates among voters. We attempt to recognize the fissures that divide society and the commonality that may inform, define, perhaps redefine the political divide. Do present circumstances inform our future? From 11-11:30am, ET.

4. The final segment is presented by Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor Hezi Aris and is an introspective over the most recent news regarding The Yonkers Board of Education failing to engage in a security review of the Yonkers Public Schools District. Learning that even those people who have the authority to carry a weapon legally are not permitted to do so on the grounds of any of the Yonkers Public Schools. YPS buildings have not been deemed secure/locked excluding any and all outsiders. Are YPD permitted on YPS grounds? Yonkers Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Edwin Quezada has shared no plan(s) for certifying security best practices that assure safety of all who attend school grounds in one capacity or another. Police Officers were at one-time permitted on school grounds but disbanded due funding constraints years ago. Is it prudent and efficacious to allocate funding? From 11:30am – 12Noon, ET.