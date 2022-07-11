John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher/Editor, Michael Edelman, Esq., National Political Analyst/Pundit, Robert Kesten, Executive Director of the People’s Movement for Human Rights Learning (PDHRE.org), and Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor Hezi Aris Regarding the Latest Domestic/International News – July 11, 2022 – From 10am-12Noon ET

Listen to the broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” using the following hyperlink that is specific to the June 11, 2022nd broadcast:

Listeners are welcome to make inquiry or comment when staying on topic.

The CALL-IN number is 347-205-9201

All callers are asked to share their first name so that we may refer to those who call respectfully!

Subjects to be discussed are defined via this specific hyperlink

LEWISBORO, NY, PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, WHITE PLAINS, NY, and YONKERS, NY — July 11, 2022 — We open today’s Blog Talk Radio broadcast with John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNet Reporter Publisher/Editor. From 10-10:30am ET.

Michael Edelman, Esq., International/National Political Analyst/Pundit defines the takeaway regarding recent circumstances. From 10:30-11am ET.

Robert Kesten is the Executive Director of the People’s Movement for Human Rights Learning (PDHRE.org) that was founded in 1988 by Shulamith Koenig. The movement is an independent, international, non-profit organization working on human rights globally. The Universal Declaration of Human Rights is the backbone of their work. It consists of 30 Articles beginning with “All human beings are born free and equal.” We learn the issues that have long undermined the inculcation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Columnist, Carrie Seidman of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune did a column in February on their efforts. (Protecting Democracy Means Standing Up For Human Rights (heraldtribune.com). At issue is whether a nation of diverse people can and is desirous to adopt the Universal Declaration of Human Rights as the backbone of their being. Can such tenets be adopted in peace and respect of fellow human beings? Can such concepts be adopted without an educated populace hungering to accommodate one another? Where are these concepts taught? Can the 30 Articles beginning with “All human beings are born free and equal” having gained adoption by an esoteric group continue to grow? How can that be accomplished? What is the template that presently escapes us?

Has the U.S. Supreme Court ruling torn asunder and been undermined by its political posture as opposed to integrity to which some now espouse was also political. Does the nation understand the political divide and the direction onward which it is seemingly heading? Has the lack of homogeneity ripped us asunder? Is America a failed experiment? Is America irrevocably on a new trajectory whose outcome is unknown and impossible to stop. From 11-11:30am ET.

The final segment is presented by Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor Hezi Aris and is an introspective over the most recent hyperlocal, national and international news with commensurate analysis. From 11:30am – 12Noon ET