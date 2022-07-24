John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher/Editor, Michael Edelman, Esq., National Political Analyst/Pundit, Robert Kesten, Executive Director of the People’s Movement for Human Rights Learning (PDHRE.org), and Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor Hezi Aris – July 25, 2022 – From 10am-11:30am ET

Listen to the broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” using the following hyperlink that is specific to the June 11, 2022nd broadcast: http://tobtr.com/s/12115717

Listeners are welcome to make inquiry or comment when staying on topic.

The CALL-IN number is 347-205-9201

All callers are asked to share their first name so that we may refer to those who call respectfully!

Subjects to be discussed are defined via this specific hyperlink.

LEWISBORO, NY, PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, WHITE PLAINS, NY, and YONKERS, NY — July 25, 2022 — We open today’s Blog Talk Radio broadcast with John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNet Reporter Publisher/Editor. From 10-10:30am ET.

The Washington Post on Friday, July 22nd, reported that two children had become infected with Monkey Pox. Neither guidance, protocols and/or standards have not been divulged, disseminated or expressed by the Center for Disease Control that is specific guidance to public, private, parochial and/or religious schools Governor Hochul has directed stepped up shark patrols of Long Island. “Mega” Sharks have most recently engaged in attacks some 300 feet from shore. The “Mega” sharks now search for food closer to shore because more of their usual prey are found closer to shore. The Town of Greenburgh intends to retain their participation in Sustainable Westchester. Sustainable Westchester has engaged Transparent Energy of Fairfield, New Jersey, an auction company to engage in selecting a reduced, fixed-rate target in order to resume supplying all of Westchester County. Westchester County may soon succumb to more people succumbing to the virulent Covid-19 variant BA.4 that has revealed 466 new positive patients, and thereby conceivably rising to 3,000 infections per week. From 10-10:30am ET

Michael Edelman, Esq., national political analyst/pundit defines the takeaway regarding recent circumstances and circumstances.

The Daily Kos report that… “First lady Jill Biden was heckled by unknown bystanders on Wednesday as she walked into a Connecticut ice cream shop. ‘Your husband is the worst President we ever had, you owe us gas money,’ a man shouted at Biden as she walked into the Arethusa Farms ice cream shop in New Haven. “‘Thank you! Thank you for your support, thank you!’ Biden responded with a smile and a wave. A second heckler then shouted at Biden, ‘You suck!'” Dr. Biden, a teacher, was in Connecticut to bring attention to the learning loss suffered by children as a result of coronavirus lockdowns. Will former US President Donald Trump face criminal charges? The congressional committee probing the January 6 riot at the US Capitol has held eight hearings with explosive testimony. But it all might not be enough for prosecutors to charge the former president. Do the hearings matter? A congressional committee can investigate but carries no legal authority to press charges. That lies in the hands of the Department of Justice and the current attorney general, Merrick Garland. What legal consequences could Trump face? The hearings go on. But the January 6th Committee is not done. Originally, it had planned six hearings to be wrapped up in June. But Republican Vice Chairwoman Liz Cheney stated in Thursday’s hearing that the “dam has begun to break,” with new witnesses, testimony and evidence coming to light over the course of the hearings. If the committee can gather further significant evidence and convince key witnesses to come forward, the Department of Justice, which is carrying out its own investigation but watching the hearings closely, could choose to prosecute. There are hopes that high-ranking members of Trump’s former inner circle who have previously refused to testify might reconsider — just as former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone chose to participate in the hearings after damning testimony in which his name cropped up several times. The next batch of hearings is now scheduled for September, just two months before momentous midterm elections. From 10:30-11am ET

Robert Kesten is the Executive Director of the People’s Movement for Human Rights Learning (PDHRE.org) that was founded in 1988 by Shulamith Koenig. The movement is an independent, international, non-profit organization working on human rights globally. The Universal Declaration of Human Rights is the backbone of their work. It consists of 30 Articles beginning with “All human beings are born free and equal.” We learn the issues that have long undermined the inculcation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Columnist, Carrie Seidman of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune did a column in February on their efforts. (Protecting Democracy Means Standing Up For Human Rights (heraldtribune.com). At issue is whether a nation of diverse people can and is desirous to adopt the Universal Declaration of Human Rights as the backbone of their being. Can such tenets be adopted in peace and respect of fellow human beings? Can such concepts be adopted without an educated populace hungering to accommodate one another? Where are these concepts taught? Can the 30 Articles beginning with “All human beings are born free and equal” having gained adoption by an esoteric group continue to grow? How can that be accomplished? What is the template that presently escapes us?

Has the U.S. Supreme Court ruling torn asunder and been undermined by its political posture as opposed to integrity to which some now espouse was also political. Does the nation understand the political divide and the direction onward which it is seemingly heading? Has the lack of homogeneity ripped us asunder? Is America a failed experiment? Is America irrevocably on a new trajectory whose outcome is unknown and impossible to stop. Is there an issue that can impact conduct that will deny Trup’s conduct from ever happening again. From 11-11:30am ET. The last broadcast segment today!