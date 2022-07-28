LOFT Announces 2nd Monkeypox Vaccine Clinic

Due to Overwhelming Demand, The LOFT Announces the Second, First Dose, On-Campus Monkeypox Vaccination Clinic in Partnership with the Westchester County Department of Health on Thursday, August 4, 2022.

WHITE PLAINS, NY — July 27, 2022 — The LOFT LGBTQ+ Community Center in partnership with the Westchester County Department of Health has today announced that it will be hosting a second, first-dose, on-campus Monkeypox Vaccination Clinic, on Thursday, August 4th, 2022. Appointments can be made from the hours of 9:30 AM-4:30 PM for adults 18 years of age and up. Information on the second dose will be given to each vaccinated person after their first dose. The LOFT strongly encourages any and all members of the community who believe they are at risk to get vaccinated, immediately. The vaccination is free of charge.

The LOFT announced its first monkeypox clinic for today, Thursday, July 28, and all appointments were filled within hours of the announcement being made.

“The LOFT in partnership with Westchester County clearly sees that there is an urgent demand for monkeypox vaccines which is why we are opening a second clinic for first-dose monkeypox vaccinations. We are proud to partner with the County of Westchester and are truly grateful for their rapid, well-organized response to our community’s needs,” says, Executive Director, Judy Troilo.

The World Health Organization, The CDC, and the New York Department of Health have all emphasized the importance of having people who are at risk be vaccinated. Monkeypox can be transmitted through simple skin contact when someone’s skin rubs/brushes against an infected person’s skin. Infection can also occur by touching infected clothing. Please note, that it can also be transmitted via genital contact but is not considered a sexually transmitted infection. Condoms, dental dams, PrEP, birth control, microbicide lubricants, and antibiotics typically used to treat STI’s will not protect a person from infection. To learn more about Monkeypox, click here.

If you are unsure whether you need the vaccine or have questions related to your health, please consult with your physician or medical practitioner.

To learn more about how the vaccine works, click here.

To make an appointment for the August 4th Clinic at The LOFT, click here.

Getting to The LOFT:

The LOFT LGBTQ+ Community Services Center

252 Bryant Ave

White Plains, NY 10605

Map & Driving Directions

# # #

SOURCE: Catherine Cioffi | Communications Director | Westchester County Government

# # # # #

About Westchester County

Westchester County, located in the heart of the historic Hudson Valley, covers 500 square miles and has a population of just over one million. Originally home to Native Americans, who were members of the Lenape tribe, it is today a rich mix of many cultures and landscapes. The County is a blend of bustling cities, quaint villages and picturesque towns as well as open spaces and a network of beautiful parks. Westchester is made up of 6 cities, 19 towns and 20 villages. Westchester County is known for top-notch public schools, and a high quality of life. The County is also an intellectual capital, boasting a highly educated workforce, competitive colleges and universities, Fortune 500 companies, world changing non-profits, and cutting-edge research centers. Westchester is led by County Executive George Latimer, who took office in January 2018 as the ninth County Executive. Using inclusion and openness as a foreground, Latimer is fighting to make Westchester a destination for all people to live, work and enjoy. Learn more about Westchester County by visiting www.westchestergov.com