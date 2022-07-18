WESTCHESTER, NY — July 18, 2022 — The LGBTQ+ community has been historically neglected in the U.S. especially when it comes to healthcare. One of the most noticeable instances is when the Reagan Administration left gay and bi+ men high and dry during the HIV/AIDS Epidemic to be slaughtered off. Queer men were even laughed at during governmental press conferences as though HIV/AIDS were a convenient, biochemical genocide. During the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, LGBTQ+ advocacy groups sprang into action to make sure queer people were protected and taken care of, motivated by our historical trauma.

Now, as Monkeypox gains more mainstream media attention each day, queer advocacy groups are stepping up to the plate again. However, facts matter. Science matters. As soon as the monkeypox vaccination becomes available in my area as a preventative measure (or god-forbid I become at-risk), I will be scheduling my appointment or standing in line at a walk-in clinic. Let’s look at what we know.

Monkeypox is a zoonosis disease; specifically a viral illness. Meaning, that it’s a disease that can be transmitted from animals to humans.

Monkeypox occurs in incidental infections, and even then, occurs sporadically. Even further, these limited outbreaks occur in clusters of humans predominately living in forested areas of Central and West Africa.

As we are seeing now with reports of infections in the U.S., occasional human-to-human transmission of the disease can be transmitted from countries where small clusters are determined to originate.

This is not a new disease. Monkeypox was first discovered in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

As with HIV/AIDS, monkeypox, and any other disease, no illness can be a “gay disease”. Though clusters, as with Monkeypox, can occur among gay and bi+ men, clusters have also been found among many other groups of people whether they are of marginalized identities or not. On a global scale, HIV/AIDS, for example, young African women are especially vulnerable to infection regardless of sexual orientation and/or gender identity.

Media misrepresentation of infections is largely due to systemic matters including homophobia, xenophobia, and racial bias. Monkeypox started receiving mainstream media attention when reports were found in Europe in predominately White areas, whereas Monkeypox, as stated, was discovered in Africa in predominately Black and brown areas decades ago (acknowledging that Black is not an African originating term).

I agree. Like with any healthcare issue, it’s important that LGBTQ+ advocacy groups make sure queer people are included in the resources any non-queer person has access as well. All diseases should be taken seriously. What we cannot do is panic. The Biden Administration is now responding to Monkeypox as though it is a gay and bi+ disease largely due to pressure from queer rights groups reacting to what they believe to be a possible, large-scale outbreak. As we see with coronavirus infections how Asian American/AAPI people continue to face harassment, if not violence, we as queer people cannot be complicit with our own stigmatization.

I understand the reactionary response. It comes from our very real, deep-rooted pain as queer people in this country of being treated as second-class citizens. As we see nationally occurring right now, queer people, especially trans and nonbinary people, are having their human rights violated every day. Lives are being lost. That being said, let’s continue to monitor monkeypox. Situations change every day and we should recognize that and keep an eye on this. But unintentionally promoting anti-queer sentiment cannot happen; not now, not ever. We have a lot of work to do. Let’s concentrate our energy and resources on matters of reality that aren’t based on non-evidence and fear.