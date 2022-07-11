Comptroller Darren Morton to Deliver Financial State of the City of Mount Vernon, N.Y.

Mount Vernon Comptroller Rev. Dr. Darren M. Morton, Ed.D, CPRP.

City of Mount Vernon, NY seal

MOUNT VERNON, NY — July 11, 2022 — On Tuesday, July 12, 2022, Comptroller Darren Morton will deliver his initial financial state of the City of Mount Vernon. This will be the first financial State of the City in Mount Vernon in 4 years. This financial statement of the city will address the accuracy in all material respects and will fairly present the City’s financial position and results of operations, in accordance with the financial activity of its various funds.

WHAT: Comptroller Darren Morton Delivers Financial State of The City

WHEN: July 12, 2022 at 7:00 pm

WHERE: Mount Vernon City Hall Council Chambers | One Roosevelt Sq. | Mount Vernon, NY

