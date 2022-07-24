MOUNT VERNON, NY, NEW ROCHELLE, NY — July 23, 2022– A New Rochelle man was found fatally stabbed inside of a Mount Vernon business.

Shortly before 11 pm, on Friday, July 22, 2022, Mount Vernon Police were called to New Line Taxi, 72 East Third Street, for a report of a man stabbed. Initially, Mount Vernon Fire Department and Empress Ambulance were dispatched to the location for an unresponsive party. Upon their arrival it was determined that the unresponsive man was the victim of a crime and requested Mount Vernon Police respond. First responders initially believed the man was the victim of a gunshot wound to the chest, it was later determined that the man had actually been stabbed. The victim was rushed to Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Through investigation it appears that the victim had been involved in an altercation with another person in the rear of the taxi stand and that this altercation turned physical and ultimately fatal. Mount Vernon Police Detectives are being assisted by the FBI Westchester Safe Streets Task Force, Detectives from the Westchester County Police Department, Detective Division, and Westchester County Police Real Time Crime Center.

The name of the victim is being withheld at this time pending notification to family.

Mount Vernon Police ask that anyone with information regarding this incident contact the MVPD Detective Division at 914-665-2510, all calls will be kept confidential. You can also submit an anonymous tip via our “Text-A-Tip” by texting “MVPD” and your tip to 847411.

SOURCE: Timothy Allen, City of Mount Vernon Director of Communications