How Do NL-East Leading Mets Stack Up Against The Cardinals?

Revamped Mets Living Up To Sky-High 2022 Expectations

YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — July 7, 2022 — The New York Mets find themselves in a tight race for the top record in the National League, though the main focus for now is holding off the red-hot Atlanta squad that has gained significant ground in the NL East race.

Few teams were as aggressive this offseason as the Mets, who hired the well-respected Buck Showalter to serve as manager. Future Hall of Famer and ace pitcher Max Scherzer was signed to a lucrative three-year deal worth $130 million, and the offense was bolstered by the signing of center fielder Starling Marte ($78 million over four years).

The Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers all look poised to win their respective divisions. But the intense wild card race also features San Diego, St. Louis, Atlanta and a surging Philadelphia club.

The Mets are among the favorites to win the 2022 World Series at multiple sportsbooks, including FanDuel (+700) and DraftKings (+750). The talent is certainly there for this team to win its first world championship since 1986, but there’s plenty of baseball to be played.

Mets Are Dodgers’ Biggest Threat In The NL

It’s hard for Mets fans to complain about the team’s incredible first half, especially considering that two-time NL Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom still hasn’t started a game this year.

Once he returns, there’s no telling how much better this team will be.

Given their greater track record and deeper roster, the Dodgers have to be considered the favorites in the NL. But if there’s one team in the league who should seriously scare Dave Roberts’ squad, it’s Showalter’s Mets.

Scherzer, Taijuan Walker and David Peterson round out a potent rotation that will eventually get deGrom back. And everyone knows that pitching is usually the deciding factor in the postseason.

Francisco Lindor has been much better (albeit not his MVP-like self) this season after a rocky 2021 campaign in New York. Marte, Jeff McNeil and Pete Alonso lead a balanced lineup that’s hitting very well for contact and power.

The Mets went 5-2 against a Cardinals team that gave LA a scare in last year’s NL Wild Card Game. St. Louis is neck-and-neck with Milwaukee in the battle for the NL Central crown. Whoever loses out on the division will find themselves in an intense race for the three wild card spots.

But with the All-Star break nearing, the Mets look poised to end a six-year playoff drought. Not only that, but they should be considered the Dodgers’ main threat for this year’s pennant.

Up-And-Down Cardinals Are Sneaky Dangerous, Too

St. Louis’ record doesn’t exactly indicate that they’re a bonafide World Series contender. But this is a team that hasn’t endured a losing record since 2007. Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina, Albert Pujols are no strangers to October success with World Series championships on their résumés.

Veteran stalwarts Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado are having All-Star-like seasons, and the rotation has been more than serviceable with Wainwright and Miles Mikolas leading the way.

The Dodgers needed a walk-off homer from Chris Taylor in the bottom of the ninth to eliminate the Cardinals in last year’s Wild Card Game. Anything can happen in a best-of-five or best-of-seven series, and talent-wise, St. Louis is more than capable of giving the NL heavyweights a scare.

St. Louis has “only” gotten to the NLCS once since 2015. On one hand, you can view them as major underachievers given their regular season success. But it’s not as if they’ve entered the postseason as one of the main favorites in recent years (they were a wild card team in 2011, 2012, 2020 and 2021).

So taking into account the experience of this winning franchise and its star power, the Cardinals are more than capable of going on a deep playoff run. They wouldn’t be the favorites over a team like the Mets or Dodgers, but the Cards cannot be discounted when October rolls around.