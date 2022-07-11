NEW YORK, N.Y. – Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris issued the following statement on the resignation of New York State Court of Appeals Chief Judge Janet DiFiore

Statement From NYS Senate Deputy Leader Gianaris on the Resignation of Chief Judge Janet DiFiore
“Janet DiFiore’s resignation allows for a necessary recalibration of our state’s highest court after a series of wrong-headed decisions by her four-judge majority bloc has skewed the playing field in favor of employers who run unsafe workplaces, out-of-state corporations, and law enforcement personnel who abuse their power. I encourage Governor Hochul to choose a nominee who better reflects the values of our state and look forward to a more robust confirmation process to ensure that happens.”