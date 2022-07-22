NYS Assemblyman Nader Sayegh (AD-90-Yonkers) and Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor Hezi Aris on Westchester On the Level – July 22, 2022 – 10am-12Noon, ET

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying on Topic

The CALL-IN number is 347-205-9201

The subject matter is noted herein.

When calling, please share your first name so that we may respectfully address all callers by name.

Listen to this broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” via the Internet … http://tobtr.com/s/12124672

YONKERS, NY — July 22, 2022 —NYS Assemblyman Nader Sayegh, Esq. (Yonkers-AD-90) attends the opening segment, from 10-11am. Discussion on the most recent issues that came before the New York State Assembly and gained majority support and signature by NYS Governor Kathy Hochul. From 10-11am, ET.

Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor Hezi Aris follows thereafter with focus on international and Hyperlocal news, from 11am-12Noon ET.