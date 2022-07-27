NYS Assemblyman Nader Sayegh, Esq. (AD-90-Yonkers) Calls on New York State Department of Health to Expand Monkeypox Vaccine Eligibility

Amid Dramatic Rise in Reported Cases, Assemblyman Nader Sayegh Calls on New York State Department of Health to Expand Monkeypox Vaccine Eligibility

YONKERS, NY — July 27, 2022 — On Wednesday, Assemblyman Nader Sayegh encouraged the New York State Department of Health to expand Monkeypox (JYENNOS) vaccine eligibility.

“The dramatic rise in reported monkeypox cases is concerning to all New Yorkers.” said Assemblyman Nader Sayegh. As this virus continues to take hold across the United States and in New York, it’s important that we remain ahead of the curve in helping mitigate community spread.”

Currently, the New York State Department of Health requires that prospective vaccine recipients meet specific criteria before receiving the vaccine. Such criteria include being over 18, being a gay, bisexual, or other man who has sex with men, and/or transgender, gender non-conforming, or gender non-binary individual, and having had multiple or anonymous sex partners in the last 14 days. However, public health and public policy experts believe that the criteria should be expanded to take into account the heightened spread among individuals who don’t meet the aforementioned criteria.

“I am hearing from members of the LGBTQIA Community that they find the vaccine eligibility requirements limit those who should get the vaccine and also serve as a barrier to those who are reluctant to come forward due to relationship and family issue,” said Sayegh. “Additionally, New York State should be moving aggressively to obtain more of the JYNNEOS vaccine because once again, just like COVID-19, New York is where the outbreak is occurring and where we must move quickly to slow its spread.”

A member of the State Assembly Health Committee, when Covid-19 struck Yonkers Assemblyman Sayegh strongly advocated for testing sites and the mass vaccine site that was established at the Yonkers Armory.

# # #

FYI – Via Yonkers Tribune: Monkey Pox can be spread by mosquitos, children have been infected and can be carriers of Monkey Pox, adults need not engage in sex to become contacted. Not enough Monkey Pox vaccines are presently available to meet demand and many institutions have not advised those who are concerned about their well-being where and when vaccines will be available and where.