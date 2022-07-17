Pre-Settlement Loans for Plaintiffs

YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — July 17, 2022 — Did you know you can get cash for an expected settlement before the court cleared the court? Many plaintiffs find themselves in a bind to get their money straightened out, even as they work through the legal system. Pre-settlement loans exist to ease this burden.

What is a Pre-Settlement Loan?

Plaintiffs in a civil lawsuit actively seeking a settlement from another party can receive a pre-settlement loan for between $1,500 and $1,000,000 (sometimes more), depending on the nature of their case and the expected outcome. The lender will transfer the funds to the plaintiff in exchange for a signed agreement saying they will receive a percentage of the settlement to pay back the loan.

Let’s see an example of how this might work to get a better idea.

Plaintiff is involved in a civil suit where the lender believes that the expected settlement will be for $50,000 after lawyer’s fees.

The lender agrees to lend the plaintiff $20,000 upfront with their agreed-to interest rate.

Plaintiff accepts the cash and agrees to pay back $22,000 (loan amount plus interest) when their settlement comes in.

Plaintiff receives the $20,000 cash immediately.

Plaintiff pays back $22,000 out of their $50,000 settlement when it is received.

The plaintiff received $20,000 instantly. However, they will only pay back $22,000 when they receive their settlement. Thus, they pay $2,000 to have instant cash freed up to use immediately. This instant cash may be the financial fuel they need to continue pursuing their legal cash. It is worthwhile to do this if they believe they will win their lawsuit and be able to move on.

A Lawyer Must Agree

To reduce the risk of someone taking on more than they can afford or assuming they will win their settlement when this is far from guaranteed, an attorney must speak directly with the lender and the client. The attorney must give the go-ahead for the client to borrow those funds before it is permitted. This requirement exists to ensure that the lawyer has given their seal of approval to the arrangement and that the attorney believes there is a high probability of the settlement working out the way the plaintiff hopes it will.

The other important reason lawyers must interface with lenders before signing off on a client receiving funds is that they need to show the lender what kind of case the client is making to the court. In addition, the lender needs to know what settlement size they are looking at with this case before they can come up with a loan amount to offer the client. After all, they will be flying blind if they don’t know the settlement amount likely to come from this deal.

Given all of these facts, a plaintiff may need to act quickly to get all their ducks in a row so they can borrow the funds they require with their attorney’s permission. The worst thing that could happen is they end up waiting too long and running out of money. No one wants to see that happen, as they should be permitted to make their case to the court immediately.