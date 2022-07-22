Public Notice: Yonkers Economic Development Corp. – BOARD MEETING will be held on WEDNESDAY, JULY 27, 2022 at 2:15 p.m. Via Zoom

eHezi Economic Development, Legal Notice Archive, Legal Notices, YEDC, Yonkers, NY Leave a Comment

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83885804812?pwd=Y3BCRTZPUTR4MnAvSU9KZENRTERHUT09

Meeting ID: 838 8580 4812

Passcode: 821901

One tap mobile

+16465588656,,83885804812#,,,,*821901# US (New York)

+16469313860,,83885804812#,,,,*821901# US

 

Dial by your location

+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)

+1 646 931 3860 US

+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 386 347 5053 US

+1 564 217 2000 US

+1 669 444 9171 US

+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

Meeting ID: 838 8580 4812

Passcode: 821901

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kedmxKmSO0

 

For assistance please contact 914-509-8651

Visit: www.yedcorp.com

Please visit::www.yedcorp.com for notices  

Link to Notices:

Agenda:

https://yedcorp.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/Draft-YEDC-Agenda-7-2022-Agenda-2.pdf

Meeting Materials:

https://yedcorp.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/Meeting-Materials-3.pdf

 

# # #

SOURCE: Fiona Khan| Administrative Assistant | Yonkers Industrial Development Agency | 470 Nepperhan Avenue, Suite 200 | Yonkers, NY 10701 | Tel: 914-509-8651 | Fax: 914-509-8650 | www.yonkersida.com.