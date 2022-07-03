PUBLIC NOTICE: Yonkers IDA Regular Board of Directors Meeting – Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. via Zoom

Tribune Business, Community, Governance, History, Law, Legal Notice Archive, Legal Notices, People, White Plains, NY, YIDA, Yonkers, NY Leave a Comment

YONKERS, NY — July 2, 2022  — CITY of YONKERS – Yonkers Industrial Development Agency, REGULAR BOARD of DIRECTORS MEETING will be held Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. Via Zoom
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82871740816?pwd=FwSeh5bWQaju2hDbpxBikOtOSxse3m.1
Meeting ID: 828 7174 0816
Passcode: 262263
One tap mobile
+16465588656,,82871740816#,,,,*262263# US (New York)
+16469313860,,82871740816#,,,,*262263# US

Dial by your location
+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)
+1 646 931 3860 US
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 669 444 9171 US
+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)
Meeting ID: 828 7174 0816
Passcode: 262263

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kgmqxc3Uj

For assistance please contact 914-508-8651

Link to Notices:

Agenda

https://yonkersida.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/IDA-Draft-Agenda-7-2022.pdf

Meeting Materials

https://yonkersida.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/IDA-Regular-Board-of-Directors-Draft-Meeting-Packet-7-5-2022.pdf

# # #

SOURCE: Fiona Khan, Administrative Assistant
Yonkers Industrial Development Agency
470 Nepperhan Avenue, Suite 200
Yonkers, NY 10701
Tel: 914-509-8651
Fax: 914-509-8650
www.yonkersida.com<http://www.yonkersida.com>