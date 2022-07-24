RXR Celebrates Ribbon-Cutting of One Clinton Park in Downtown New Rochelle, NY

Free Unit Contest Announced

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — July 23, 2022 — New residential tower delivers 352 market-rate apartments with 8,000 square feet of curated outdoor space and 360-degree views of the coast of the Long Island Sound, Upstate New York and the iconic Midtown Manhattan skyline

RXR, the master developer of Downtown New Rochelle committed to supporting its vitality and growth, is partnering with the City of New Rochelle to award a free unit to a local artist or entrepreneur

NEW ROCHELLE, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — July 23, 2022 – RXR, a leading real estate owner, operator, and developer in the New York tri-state area, in partnership with Greystar Real Estate Partners, this past week nnounced the ribbon-cutting of One Clinton Park, its newest residential rental tower located in the heart of Downtown New Rochelle. As the master developer of Downtown New Rochelle, One Clinton Park is RXR’s third residential building to rise in the area. Its sister tower, Two Clinton Park, is under construction and on track to open in the spring of 2023, and RXR’s first residential tower in the city, 360 Huguenot, opened in 2019.

An architecturally modern residential development featuring silver metal and cool blue glass, One Clinton Park redefines the New Rochelle skyline. The PS&S and MdeAS Architects-designed, 28-story tower is comprised of 352 residences including studio to 3-bedroom apartments.

As part of the ribbon-cutting, RXR, in partnership with the City of New Rochelle, announced the “2022 One Clinton Park Contest” – a social media competition giving artists and creative entrepreneurs the opportunity to live rent free in a luxury studio apartment at One Clinton Park for one year. Entrants are asked to submit a creative video on Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #NewRoConnects, explaining why they would like to live and grow in New Rochelle. Entrants are encouraged to promote their video via their own social media accounts throughout the contest period and those with the most likes will make it to the finals. The winner will receive a 12-month lease at One Clinton Park, fully paid.

“RXR is committed to building up and maintaining New Rochelle’s creative energy. This competition will allow a deserving community artist to continue their work in the city, and do so at no cost. It’s an exciting day all around as we open the doors of One Clinton Park and continue to build upon our commitment to this flourishing city,” said Joanne Minieri, SEVP, Chief Operating Officer for Construction & Development at RXR.

“We’ve long believed that New Rochelle could be among the most innovative, thriving urban centers in the Northeast, which is why we’re thrilled to see One Clinton Park open to new residents,” said Jarrod Whitaker, Senior Vice President of Residential Operations, RXR. “More and more people are moving to New Rochelle to experience the optimal balance of suburban and urban life. It has been an incredible opportunity to reimagine the city’s Downtown and invest in rebuilding its core.”

All apartments at One Clinton Park feature open kitchens, floor-to-ceiling windows, 9-foot ceilings, walnut cabinetry with soft-close doors and drawers, stainless steel appliances and tastefully fashioned interiors designed by Lisa Galano Design. Premium residences on Floors 27 and 28 feature captivating views and extensive amenities including monthly housekeeping, fireplaces in select units and large outdoor terraces on the 27th floor apartments.

Exclusive amenities for all residents include ‘Gibson’s Speakeasy’ – a tenant-only amenity with convertible workstations, a resident lounge with gaming, seating and media areas. Additional building amenities include additional co-working and dining spaces, a fitness center, onsite 24/7 valet parking for residents and guests, and unbeatable access to the waterfront and downtown neighborhood of New Rochelle. Outdoor amenities include 8,000 square feet of landscaped common space across two terraces with grilling stations, fireplaces, a gaming area and a private dog run/spa.

“The 2022 #NewRoConnects Hashtag Contest is not just an opportunity for a winner to receive a year’s free rent,” said Adam Salgado, Commissioner of Development at City of New Rochelle. “It’s a chance for young artists and creative burgeoning professionals to experience and benefit from the opportunities and creative energy that New Rochelle offers, rivaling New York City living at a fraction of the price.”

For more information on the free unit competition, including full contest rules, visit ideallynewrochelle.com/live-here/contest.

For more information on One Clinton Park, visit oneclintonpark.com.

