WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — July 7, 2022 — Within the last two weeks, New York State Supreme Court Judge Christina Ryba made the City of Albany’s “good cause” law null and void. This sets a devastating precedent that has the potential to hurt hundreds of thousands of tenants/rentees across the state that have and have yet to pass these protections locally.

For context, this past NYS legislative session, a massive multi-coalition movement led of the people, by the people pushed for the bill known as “Good Cause Eviction”. This bill, if passed, would solidify and extend the rights that tenants across the state are owed. This is especially prevalent as we saw the Governor’s Office choose to not extend the eviction moratorium in the middle of a continuing global pandemic; even if some may think the pandemic’s deadly effects are over. What we have seen since this lift are horrible abuses of landlords/property owners where tenants leave their residences to go run errands and they return to their personal belongings being destroyed and thrown in dump trucks. Most common are landlords evicting tenants without proper notice leaving many low-income individuals and families homeless whether short-term or long-term.

We are seeing these effects occurring from North and South to East and West across Westchester County. The reason this is an issue is plain and simple: Greed. The wealth disparity across the United States, especially in NYS, is increasing at a dangerous rate. What is left of a “middle class” is shrinking. The majority of the U.S. is now working class or the wealthy, which will eventually be the ultra-poor and the ultra-wealthy if our government continues to neglect this matter. The ownership of property is left to those with financial power; those who want to continue to increase their already bloated wealth by further exploiting the average people.

Both older adults/senior citizens and young adults alike are being pushed out of Westchester County because they can no longer afford to live here. Unless you are already wealthy, older adults who planned to stay in the county they have always called home are now left to relocate and retire in a place they have no lived experience or memories within. Young adults are having to break the news to their families that they can’t plant roots where they grew up, where many would like to start their families, but if they stayed wouldn’t even be able to sustain just themselves due to outrageous housing costs.

It is known that the police do not prevent crime, they address crime. What is determined as “crime” is determined by those that write the laws, which are the wealthy, who are those who own the majority of property and shelter. As the police exist not only to protect themselves, they exist to protect the wealthy. Therefore, it is a crime to be homeless and it is a crime to have any housing choice in the U.S., especially in NYS.

We can thank those who uphold and therefore benefit from the complete and utter failure that is capitalism for the worsening economic state we are in. It is estimated that 56% of Americans do not have the money to cover an emergency $1,000 bill. Meaning, that over half of the country cannot afford to live comfortably beyond their means of survival even pre-pandemic. They live paycheck to paycheck with any disruption holding capability to destabilize their lives immensely. How can one morally and ethically support the removal of the basic need of shelter then during a pandemic? Let’s follow the money some more concerning our state electeds that are supposed to be serving the needs of Westchester County’s local communities.

As a candidate, NYS Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins has received contributions from the “Real Estate” sector totaling over $178,200. Under the category of “Miscellaneous Finance, Insurance, & Real Estate” she has received over $114,700. In the listed “Real Estate” sector, State Senator Shelley Mayer has received over $44,300 with the “Miscellaneous Finance, Insurance, & Real Estate” listing totaling even higher in comparison at over $46,200. These are but two examples of electeds rolling in campaign funds while people are forced to change their entire life trajectories, as their mental, emotional, and physical health deteriorates, and as their basic means of survival, shelter, and more, are ripped away from them.

I can already hear the excuses. Let’s dispel one. Andrea actually has no excuse as she openly chose not to bring the bill even to a vote to let the legislators decide on it, our basic principles of democracy. Andrea would rather use her role as a monarchy. Shelley, after many moderates were given political pressure to support the bill, signed on as a co-sponsor. However, co-sponsoring and persistently advocating for a measure are two different actions entirely. One can be forced to co-sponsor and then proceed to do nothing at all. It’s common to see even legislators who sponsor bills not even give due or enough attention to the bills they have created. This is definitely the case for Shelley.

We the people hold power that our electeds do not want the public to know. First and foremost, we need to hit the streets. Let’s continue to protest and rally at governmental buildings and in front of legislators’ offices. Let’s continue to email and call our legislators’ offices in support of bills until their inboxes are full. Let’s support our local and state advocacy groups who are supporting real housing justice bills like “Good Cause Eviction” either, when people can, volunteering, donating, or simply sharing their information far and wide. Lastly, who is going to primary our legislators who refuse to stand up for the homeless, and those who want to stay and live in Westchester County? In my opinion, primary elections are more important to vote in, especially in NYS, than general elections, though everyone should vote in all elections.

We deserve to feel secure in our homes and the communities we consider home as a whole. The time to act is now.

Max Micallef

they/he/she

