The Tuesday, July 5th Broadcast Opens to U.S. Constitution Law Professors Brendan Beery and Jeffrey Swartz Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying On Topic … Discussion is Informed by the Hosts/Guests

Professor Brendan T. Beery

Prof. Jeffrey D. Swartz

Subjects slated for discussion are defined herein. They are specific to the Tuesday, July 5, 2022nd  broadcast which is heard from 10am-12Noon.

The CALL-IN NUMBER is 347-205-9201.

Listen to the broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” via the following hyperlink which is specific to this broadcast. … http://tobtr.com/s/12118323

Callers will be asked for their first name so that they may be respectfully addressed by name!

The. U.S. Constitution

TAMPA, FL, and YONKERS, NY — July 5, 2022 — “The Constitution Today” segment, hosted by Professors Jeffrey Swartz, former judge/constitutional/criminal lawyer, and Brendan Beery, constitutional lawyers, both of WMU-Cooley Law School’s Tampa, Florida campus, are heard this and every Tuesday morning.

The criminal and constitutional law professors cajole many gasps as we delight in their introductory segment which they call “Telling Us What They Really Think”, followed by the impact the U.S. Constitution has on our present day with Focus on the Jan. 6 Committee. From 10-11am.

SPECIAL NOTE: “The views expressed by Professors Swartz and Beery are their own and are not necessarily the views of the Administration of WMU Cooley Law School or its faculty as a whole.”

Westchester On the Level with Radio Host Hezi Aris

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor reviews the latest news with commensurate analysis. From 11am-12Noon.

