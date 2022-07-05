The Tuesday, July 5th Broadcast Opens to U.S. Constitution Law Professors Brendan Beery and Jeffrey Swartz Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying On Topic … Discussion is Informed by the Hosts/Guests

Subjects slated for discussion are defined herein. They are specific to the Tuesday, July 5, 2022nd broadcast which is heard from 10am-12Noon.

TAMPA, FL, and YONKERS, NY — July 5, 2022 — “The Constitution Today” segment, hosted by Professors Jeffrey Swartz, former judge/constitutional/criminal lawyer, and Brendan Beery, constitutional lawyers, both of WMU-Cooley Law School’s Tampa, Florida campus, are heard this and every Tuesday morning.

The criminal and constitutional law professors cajole many gasps as we delight in their introductory segment which they call “Telling Us What They Really Think”, followed by the impact the U.S. Constitution has on our present day with Focus on the Jan. 6 Committee. From 10-11am.

SPECIAL NOTE: “The views expressed by Professors Swartz and Beery are their own and are not necessarily the views of the Administration of WMU Cooley Law School or its faculty as a whole.”

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor reviews the latest news with commensurate analysis. From 11am-12Noon.