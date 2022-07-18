The U.S. Constitution and Westchester On the Level – July 19, 2022

eHezi Community, Florida, Governance, History, Investigative Reporting, Law, National, People, Political Analysis, Politics, Radio, Yonkers, NY Leave a Comment

The CALL-IN NUMBER is 347-205-9201.

Listen to the broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” via the following hyperlink which is specific to this broadcast. … http://tobtr.com/s/12118374 

Callers will be asked for their first name so that they may be respectfully addressed by name!

Professor Brendan T. Beery

Prof. Jeffrey D. Swartz

TAMPA, FL, and YONKERS, NY — July 19, 2022 — “The Constitution Today” segment, hosted by Professors Jeffrey Swartz, former judge/constitutional/criminal lawyer, and Brendan Beery, constitutional lawyers, both of WMU-Cooley Law School’s Tampa, Florida campus, are heard this and every Tuesday morning.

The. U.S. Constitution

The criminal and constitutional law professors captivate our minds and cajole many gasps as we delight in their introductory segment which they call “Telling Us What They Really Think”, followed by the impact the U.S. Constitution has on our present day. Focus on the growing findings of the Jan. 6 Committee. We learn if their perception of events have changed their understanding of events in one direction or another. From 10-11a.m., ET.

                                                                                 # # #

SPECIAL NOTE: “The views expressed by Professors Beery and Swartz are their own and are not necessarily the views of the Administration of WMU Cooley Law School or its faculty in part or as a whole.”

Westchester On the Level with Radio Host Hezi Aris

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor normally follows thereafter reviewing the latest hyperlocal, county, state, national, and international news and concerns with commensurate analysis. however pre-emptied by doctor’s appointment.

Leave a Reply

This comment will be displayed anonymously. Your name and email address will not be published.

Comments that are off topic will be removed. If you want a topic to be covered, email me at: ehezi@hush.com

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

x

"It's not where you sit, it's who you are. And when you know who you are, you will know where to sit." -- Richard Narog

Read the Yonkers Tribune for pertinent, hyperlocal perspectives embellished with gravitas, unadulterated by spin. ~~~ Hezi Aris