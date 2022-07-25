The U.S. Constitution with WMU Cooley College Law Professors Jeffrey Swartz and Brendan Beery – July 26, 2022 From 10am-12Noon ET

The CALL-IN NUMBER is 347-205-9201.

Listen to the broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” via the following hyperlink which is specific to this broadcast. … http://tobtr.com/s/12118377.

Callers will be asked for their first name so that they may be respectfully addressed by name!

TAMPA, FL, and YONKERS, NY — July 26, 2022 — “The Constitution Today” segment, hosted by Professors Jeffrey Swartz, former judge/constitutional/criminal lawyer, and Brendan Beery, constitutional lawyers, both of WMU-Cooley Law School’s Tampa, Florida campus, are heard this and every Tuesday morning.

The criminal and constitutional law professors captivate our minds and cajole many gasps as we delight in their introductory segment which they call “Telling Us What They Really Think”, followed by the impact the U.S. Constitution has on our present day. Focus on the growing findings of the Jan. 6 Committee. We learn if their perception of events have changed their understanding of events in one direction or another. From 10-11a.m., ET.

# # #