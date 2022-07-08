“Vacation is all I ever wanted” edition of “News & Notes.”

BEDFORD HILLS, NY — July 7, 2022 — We are on our way to the beaches of old Cape Cod for our annual family vacation. Six feet away from sunburn, soggy clothes, and sandy sandwiches, can’t wait … if I’m not eaten by a whale, please enjoy this week’s “Vacation is all I ever wanted” edition of “News & Notes.”

“It’s time to clear the racks,” which is one of my wife’s favorite expressions! The Katonah Thrift Shop is happy to announce their annual July Sale with half off handbags, shoes and just about everything else. After making room for new inventory, the hardworking ladies of the Katonah Women’s Civic Club will take the month of August off to regroup, restock and reopen Thursday, September 8th. Until then, the Thrift Shop, which is located next to the firehouse, is open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The good folks at the Katonah Library present “Teen Cooking” on Friday, July 15 at 1 p.m., join Fiddlehead Cooking Studio to make yogurt parfaits. all materials will be provided. This program is open to youth in grades 6-12.

We recently held our annual “Hudson Valley Alzheimer’s Awareness Evening” at Grand Prix NY in Mount Kisco airing on “The Clubhouse” sports radio show, it was a grand night for an important cause, thanks to all.

In more local community Alzheimer’s news, last week, the hard-working team at Bedford Hills Splash Car Wash sponsored a fundraiser with a portion of the day’s proceeds donated to the Westchester Walk to End Alzheimer’s and there is no fact to the rumor, I ran my car through the wash several times, even though it may have needed it…

The Friends of Bedford Burying Grounds and the Polly Cooper Chapter, NSDAR, have announced a series of gravestone cleaning events in historic Buxton Cemetery in Bedford, which dates to 1788. Interested volunteers over the age of 18 are welcome to participate on Thursday July 21, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and August 24 for more information contact the Town of Bedford Cemetery Committee Chair Jenny Weisburger at 914-462-1376.

A congratulations shout out to our neighbor and friend Rob Labritz of GlenArbor Golf Club in Bedford Hills as he finished 4th in the U.S. Senior Open which is one of the five major championships in senior golf, way to go Rob!

My wife really enjoyed physical therapist Lize Lubbe recent article on the physical benefits of gardening, very informative, I personally liked the scallion photo, my favorite vegetable, to learn more, call her studio at 914-875-9430.

I hope everyone had a safe and fun Fourth of July, Happy Birthday America, let’s wave our flags in salute to our wonderful country.

# # #