Westchester On The Level Radio Broadcast – Monday, July 18, 2022 with White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher John Bailey, International/National Political Analyst/Pundit Michael Edelman, Esq., Yonkers Republican Politician Ron Matten, and Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor Hezi Aris on Westchester On the Level- From 10am-12Noon ET

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, WHITE PLAINS, NY, and YONKERS, NY — July 18, 2022 — Monday’s Westchester On the Level radio broadcast opens with White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher/Editor John Bailey from 10-10:30am ET.

Silence is what we get when the money of the citizens is the spoils up for grabs in this state. Reference is specific to the Sustainable Westchester ESCO v the Con Edison challenge. Will Sustainable Westchester be able to survive or are we witnessing the quiet demise of Sustainable Westchester by Con Edison? Not a peep has been heard from our “representatives” in Albany, the “leaders” of towns in which we live, in Washington Halls of Congress where they “represent us” about what may be the apparent end of Sustainable Westchester. Is NY State looking to undermine Sustainable to the point where they are no longer a viable competitior? Westchester Power the New York State solution to combat climate change. Power companies are big blue elephants walking across the poker table of high stakes energy supply and by a highly interesting series of cost increases and direct mail campaign pricing Sustainable Westchester out of the energy business. Who is responsible for this assault? Were all NYS Legislators kept in the dark? Did Governor Hochul know? What about Republican challenger Zeldin? Only silence! Why?

Michael Edelman, Esq., International/National Political Analyst/Pundit follows from 10:30-11am ET.

Reuters had on Sunday divulged that an Iranian Ayatollah Khamenei adviser divulged that Tehran is ‘capable of building a nuclear bomb’. Citing an advisor, Tehran also said it would directly respond against Israel should its security be targetted. Tehran said it is technically capable of making a nuclear bomb but has yet to decide whether to build it, a senior adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei told Al Jazeera‘s Arabic service on Sunday. U.S. officials have concluded that gunfire from Israeli positions likely killed Al-Jazeera Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh but that there was “no reason to believe” her shooting was intentional, the State Department said Monday. The finding, in a statement from State Department spokesman Ned Price, came after what the U.S. said was inconclusive tests by independent ballistics experts under U.S. oversight of the bullet fragment recovered from Abu Akleh’s body. Ballistic experts determined the bullet was badly damaged, which prevented a clear conclusion” as to who fired the shot, Price said in the statement. Agency France Presse reported that U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid signed a joint pledge on Thursday to deny Iran nuclear arms, a show of unity by allies long divided over diplomacy with Tehran. The undertaking, part of a “Jerusalem Declaration” crowning Biden’s first visit to Israel as president, came a day after he told a local TV station that he was open to “last resort” use of force against Iran – an apparent move toward accommodating Israel’s calls for a “credible military threat” by world powers. “We will not allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon,” Biden told a news conference following the signing of the declaration.

Ron Matten, Yonkers Republican politician speaks to the upcoming local elections, the candidates vying for representative office, whether political dogma will influence the final results, or whether other concerns will come to eclipse the Democrat/Republican divide in the City of Yonkers. What will guide the electorate to cast their ballot? Is it the cost of living? The cost of food, gasoline, or other concerns? From 11-11:30am ET.

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor is your host today. Focus on hyperlocal/international concerns with commensurate analysis. From 11:30am-12Noon ET.