Yonkers Board of Education: Draft 2022-2023 Emergency Response Plan; Districtwide School Safety Plan for Review

The Yonkers Board of Education is holding a Public Hearing on the draft 2022-2023 Emergency Response Plan Districtwide School Safety Plan on Wednesday, August 17 at 5:00 PM at Saunders Trades & Technical High School, 183 Palmer Road. The draft plan is available on the District website for review and to provide comments, https://bit.ly/boe-erp . Members of the public can submit comments online through 5:00 PM on Tuesday, August 16 or request to speak at the Public Hearing.