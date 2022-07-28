Yonkers Board of Education: Draft 2022-2023 Emergency Response Plan; Districtwide School Safety Plan for Review

DRAFT 2022-2023 Draft Emergency Response Plan
Districtwide School Safety Plan
and
DRAFT Pandemic Planning Addendum
are available for public comment.

The Trustees welcome your comments

The Yonkers Board of Education is holding a Public Hearing on the draft 2022-2023 Emergency Response Plan Districtwide School Safety Plan on Wednesday, August 17 at 5:00 PM at Saunders Trades & Technical High School, 183 Palmer Road.  The draft plan is available on the District website for review and to provide comments, https://bit.ly/boe-erp .  Members of the public can submit comments online through 5:00 PM on Tuesday, August 16 or request to speak at the Public Hearing

