Yonkers Police Department Arrests Bronx Man in Homicide Investigation

YONKERS, NY – July 1, 2022 —Yonkers Police Commissioner Chris Sapienza today announced the arrest of William PRYOR (22) of The Bronx, NY, in relation to a homicide investigation.

On March 3, 2022, Yonkers Police Officers and Detectives responded to 284 Riverdale Avenue in Yonkers, NY, on a report of a person who had been shot. Upon arrival, Police units found a male, later identified as Marquis Muniz (29) of Yonkers, NY, deceased in the apartment with several apparent gunshot wounds. A crime scene was established and a homicide investigation was commenced.

The investigation revealed that Muniz had a roommate, PRYOR, and that a dispute ensued leading to Muniz being shot. It was also determined that PRYOR allegedly stole Muniz’s phone during the incident.

On June 30, 2022, Yonkers Police Detectives with the assistance of the Peekskill Police Department and the United States Marshall’s Service located PRYOR leaving a residence in Montrose, NY. PRYOR was subsequently placed under arrest without incident.

PRYOR was indicted by a Westchester County Grand Jury for Murder in the 2nd Degree, two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree, and Petit Larceny. On July 1, 2022, PRYOR was arraigned before Judge Susan Cacace in Westchester County Court and is currently being held without bail. The case is being prosecuted by the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office.

Commissioner Chris Sapienza stated, “Amazing work by our Yonkers Police Officers and Detectives both in the initial response to this incident and in the lengthy and tedious investigation that took place in the several months afterwards. Thank you to our Law Enforcement partners in Peekskill and with the U.S. Marshall’s Service for your assistance in helping us apprehend the offender of this heinous and violent crime. The Yonkers Police Department will work tirelessly to combat all violent crime and apprehend the perpetrators who wish to commit those acts in this City.”

NOTE: Booking charges are merely accusations and the defendant(s) are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

SOURCE: Sergeant Frank DiDomizio | Yonkers Police Headquarters | 104 South Broadway, Yonkers NY 10701