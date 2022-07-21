Yonkers Police Department’s Investigation & Arrest Leads to Indictment of a Man Who Violently Attacked an Asian Woman

YONKERS, NY – The Westchester County District Attorney’s Office announced the indictment of Tammel ESCO in relation to a violent attack on an elderly Asian woman earlier this year.

On March 11, 2022, in an apartment building on Riverdale Avenue in Yonkers, ESCO approached an Asian woman inside the vestibule of the building. ESCO was captured on surveillance video punching the 67-year-old Asian woman more than 100 times, repeatedly stomping on her, then spitting on her, all while yelling racially offensive slurs at her. Yonkers Police Officers and Detectives quickly responded to the scene to render aid to the female victim. The victim was transported to the Westchester Medical Center and suffered bleeding on the brain, multiple facial fractures, and bruising and lacerations to the head and face. Yonkers Police Detectives placed ESCO under arrest shortly thereafter.

ESCO was indicted by a Westchester County Grand Jury for Attempted Murder in the Second Degree as a Hate Crime, Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, Assault in the First Degree as a Hate Crime, Assault in the First Degree, three counts of Assault in the Second Degree as a Hate Crime, and three counts of Assault in the Second Degree, all violent felonies. ESCO was arraigned in Westchester County Court on July 19, 2022 and is being held without bail.

“Due to the quick response by our Officers and Detectives, this woman received the medical attention that she urgently needed, all while an intense investigation took place resulting in the quick arrest of this violent individual,” said Yonkers Police Commissioner Christopher Sapienza. “This investigation included top-tier Police work which led to the arrest and now indictment of this man. He will now have to face the justice system to answer for his actions as the courts hold him accountable for this violent crime. The Yonkers Police Department does not tolerate violence in our city, especially not acts of violence rooted in bias.”

The charges against the defendant are merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

SOURCE: Yonkers Police Sergeant Frank DiDomizio | Yonkers Police Headquarters | 104 South Broadway, Yonkers NY 10701