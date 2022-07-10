Yonkersites Choose “Fake” Drama to Cover-up Instigators and Initiators with False Facts

The Hezitorial

YONKERS, NY — July 10, 2022 — A physical assault allegedly took place last week between an elected Yonkers politician and their relative and the person to whom they are married. Allegations and assertions grew and grew to eclipse the initial telling. In fact, convoluted circumstances changed so rapidly, the story-lHezitorialine and “so-called” integrity of facts were changing every syllable and by every”witness”, even those who claimed to be witness yet corroborative proof was lacking. And that was the intent! Malign the so-called facts, confuse the police, refuse to press charges. And yet, still feed the “pontificators” their delight in concocting a deceitful tale of “he said, she said” to bolster their individual lack of factual integrity while inundating the gullible to believe the histrionics.

Their individual and collective conduct is indicative of their plea for attention and relevance that continues to wane by their inability to comprehend what transpired.

While the altercation seeminging did take place, those who could or should have filed a complaint with the Yonkers Police Department have not.

Even so, YPD has chosen not to investigate despite the “fact” that some have claimed they were physically assaulted. Let’s face it, YPD is not the judge or jury; since an “assault”has been alleged, whether an elected official or not, why has the YPD chosen not to investigate?

Yonkers may be best to remain deaf to the “false narrative” some will have you believe is “news”. Perhaps some was. It is now nothing more than a confusing attempt to cover-up the instigators, perpetrators, and bearers of false witness to muddy that which did take place.