Yonkers Firefighter Joseph Donofrio, 31, of Yonkers, NY Has Been Arrested and No Longer Employed by the YFD

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano advised Fire Commissioner Anthony Pagano that Mr. Donofrio is no longer employed by the YFD due to the reported incident. The Yonkers Fire Union is not expected to challenge the decision.

ATLANTIC CITY — August 4, 2022 — Each of the following individuals arrested by the Atlantic City Police Department was charged with luring/enticing a child by various means:

– Andrew Rheinheimer, 41, of Absecon

– Delbin Martinez, 28, of Atlantic City

– Bruce Cahan, 77, of Atlantic City

– Sidney Yee, 67, of Atlantic City

– Henrri Pacheco-Medina, 24, of Atlantic City

– Diego Delossantos, 27, of Atlantic City

– Colby Jones, 26, of Galloway

– Jonathan Shillingford Coll, 28, of Avondale, PA

– Gerald Colapinto, 65, of Yardley, PA (as previously reported)

– Avraham Holtzberg, 48, of Brooklyn, NY

– Joseph Donofrio, 31, of Yonkers, NY

– Juwin Jumpp, 26, of Vestal, NY

– Steven Wentzel, 51, of Williston, NY

– Alex Damian, 37, of Stamford CT

– Johnny Puma, 54, of Lexington, SC

– Nareshan Reddy, 34, of Vero Beach, FL

– Christopher Sharpe, 23, of Sweet Water, AL

If convicted, each could face five to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $150,000.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766.

Information can also be sent anonymously via text to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

