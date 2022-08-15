YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY: Patrick Reddon, a 37-year-old homeless individual living in the City of Yonkers had been charged with Attempted Assault 1 a Class B Felony in addition to other crimes.

On Sunday, August 7th, 2022, Yonkers Police Officers responded to 125 Saratoga Avenue on a report of a domestic dispute.

A 34-year-old woman alleged that her ex-boyfriend made entry into her apartment and had left. Later that morning Reddon returned to the location and re-engaged the female in a dispute and 911 was called. Officers entered the apartment and located the couple arguing.

YPD officers allege that Reddon resisted arrest and this caused him “to stumble onto an adjacent bed, where he then picked up a box cutter”.

YPD said Reddon cut two of the arresting officers. Finally, an officer then chose to deployed his taser, thus subduing the suspect.

COMMUNICATION PROCEDURES NOT FOLLOWED:

Later on, the Yonkers Police Department selectively sent out press releases to certain favored news organizations raising eye brows of community advocates that questioned if there was some sort of cover up.

At this moment YPD Commissioner Christopher Sapienza and Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano are not allowing the release of the cause of death.

Condolences to Mr. Reddon’s family and friends…

###

Brian Harrod is the publisher and editor of the RoundupNewswires.com news website, as well as, the hyper local YonkersNewswire.com news and social media pages. You can learn more about Mr. Harrod at BrianHarrod.com.