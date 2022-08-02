Danny Manich On What You Need to Know Before Your Next Networking Event

YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — AUGUST 2, 2022 —Are you attending your next networking event without knowing what to expect? You’re not alone. Many people feel lost when it comes to networking, especially if they don’t know where to start. In this article, sales expert Danny Manich will give tips on what you need to know before your next networking event. He’ll teach you how to meet people, create lasting relationships, and generate value for all involved. Follow these tips, and you’ll be on your way to becoming a networking expert in no time!

Here are 5 essential networking tips to keep in mind at your next event:

– Talk to everyone, not just the people you know. One of the best ways to network is to talk to as many people as possible. This way, you never know who you might meet and what connections you can make.

– Ask questions and listen more than you speak. People love talking about themselves, so ask them questions and listen to their answers. You’ll be surprised at how much you can learn about someone just by listening to them talk.

– Follow up after the event. Don’t let your new connections disappear after the event is over. Send them a quick email or connect with them on social media. If you keep in touch, you’ll likely build a lasting relationship.

– Offer help and advice. If you see someone struggling with something, offer your help or advice. This is a great way to create value for yourself and the other person.

– Be genuine and authentic. According to Danny Manich, “People can spot a phony from a mile away, so don’t try to be someone you’re not. Be genuine, authentic, and true to yourself and attract the right people.”

As far as what to do AFTER a networking event. Here are some ideas on the right and wrong way to follow up with a potential client or business partner.

The RIGHT way:

– Send a quick email or connect with them on social media. If you keep in touch, you’ll likely build a lasting relationship.

– Offer help and advice. If you see someone struggling with something, offer your help or advice. This is a great way to create value for both yourself and the other person.

The WRONG way:

– Don’t try to sell them hard or push your products/services on them immediately. This will turn them off, making them less likely to want to do business with you.

– Don’t be too needy or clingy. Give them space, and don’t bombard them with calls, texts, or emails.

– Don’t be fake or phony. Be genuine, authentic, and true to yourself; you’ll attract the right people.

One final thing to remember when networking is that it’s not all about business. Some of the best relationships are built when you’re not trying to sell something. So don’t be afraid to have some fun, relax, and enjoy yourself at your next networking event! Who knows, you might just make a new friend or two in the process.

What other networking tips do you have? Share them in the comments below!

And remember, the more you network, the better you’ll get at it. So don’t be afraid to get out and start meeting new people!

Danny Manich is a sales expert with decades of experience helping businesses close deals and build relationships.