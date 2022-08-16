Former Mount Vernon Mayor Clinton Young Endorses Vedat Gashi for Congress

MOUNT VERNON, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY -– NY-16 Candidate for Congress Vedat Gashi today announced the endorsement of former Mount Vernon Mayor Clinton Young. Young joins a growing coalition, supporting Gashi’s vision to deliver real progress and real results for the Bronx and Westchester.

“Vedat has been tried, tested and found true as a real and uncompromising democrat,” said Former Mount Vernon Mayor Clinton Young. “He will stand tall to fight and deliver for our district.”

“I am humbled to earn the support of former Mount Vernon Mayor Clinton Young, a fighter for justice and working class New Yorkers,” said NY-16 Candidate Vedat Gashi. “I am incredibly proud of the grassroots campaign that we have solidified in the Bronx and Westchester and I am excited to work with Young and so many of our community leaders to bring much needed resources and services to all families.”

As County Legislator, Gashi has implemented a series of policies and funding projects that have improved the quality of life for residents. He has lowered taxes, balanced a $2.2 billion budget, secured gasoline tax relief, passed a clinic access bill that protects women’s health, delivered millions for childcare and affordable housing, as well as approved a measure to combat gender and race-based workplace inequality. Gashi is committed to building on these achievements and providing expanded resources across the 16th district.

Gashi has been endorsed by dozens of elected officials, local leaders, community advocates, labor unions, and clubs including former Congresswoman Nita Lowey, Former Congressman Eliot Engel, NYS Assemblywoman Sandy Galef, NYS Assemblywoman Amy Paulin, Former New York Governor Paterson, Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano, Yonkers Democratic Party Chair Tom Meier, Westchester County Board of Legislators Chair Catherine Borgia, Westchester County Legislator Colin Smith, former Westchester Democratic Party Chair David Alpert, former Westchester Democratic Party Deputy Chair Bill Serratore, former Westchester County Legislators Alfreda Williams and Ruth Walter, ProChoice Voter, Asbestos Workers Local 91, Boilermakers Local 5, Bricklayers Allied Crafts Local 5, Building Laborers Local 235, Westchester County Corrections Superior Officers Association, Building Trades Council, Dockbuilders Local 1556, Ironworkers Local 40, Ironworkers Local 417, Laborers Local 60, Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Local 279, Operating Engineers Local 137, Ornamental Ironworkers Local 580, Painters District Council 9, Plumbers/Steamfitters Local 21, Road Sprinkler Local 669, Teamsters Local 456, Teamsters Local 813, Teamsters Local 814 and Tile, Marble, and Terrazzo Local 7.

About Vedat Gashi:

Vedat Gashi is a current Westchester County legislator who came to the U.S. as a refugee when his parents fled an oppressive regime in Kosovo. Raised in The Bronx and now raising his own family in Yorktown, Vedat has experienced the promise and hard realities of the American Dream. He knows what it’s like to grow up without food on the table, which is why he is focused on getting real results for us on our everyday priorities. And as a refugee from a country without democracy, it pains Vedat to see our leaders and Democrats fighting each other instead of working together to get things done. As a county legislator, Vedat has always delivered and worked with others to get results – putting people and the everyday issues, not partisan politics, first. As the Chair of Appropriations, Vedat has built support for expanding services while cutting taxes, and in Congress, he will do the same. Vedat is focused on making real progress on the kitchen table issues like holding down taxes, lowering health care costs, strengthening our infrastructure, and improving our economy.