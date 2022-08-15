Governor Hochul Updates New Yorkers On State’s Progress Combating Covid-19

11 Statewide Deaths Reported Yesterday

NOTE: Beginning June 24, 2022, the Vaccine data will be updated weekly on Fridays to align with CDC’s updated data refresh schedule. For additional information on COVID-19 Vaccination Data provided by CDC, see https://covid.cdc.gov/covid- data-tracker/#vaccinations_ vacc-total-admin-rate-total.

NOTE: Updates to the CDC’s cumulative death data files are being delayed, as the CDC upgrades its system. Any questions about this should be directed to the CDC. During this time, total deaths and new daily deaths reported through HERDS will continue as normal.

Important Note: HERDS data collection from health care facilities is not currently required on weekends or holidays. The survey will resume today and the facility/death data will be displayed in tomorrow’s report. The numbers below with an asterisk were reported on Friday, August 12th.

“As we continue to watch the numbers closely and prepare for the fall, remember that vaccinations, boosters, testing and treatment are the best tools we have to keep one another safe and healthy as we plan to respond to potential surges this fall,” Governor Hochul said. “I encourage New Yorkers to take advantage of what’s available to them and to talk to their doctors to discuss treatment options and preventative measures.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Cases Per 100k – 17.17

7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – 26.78

Test Results Reported – 64,116

Total Positive – 3,356

Percent Positive – 4.31%**

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 5.93%**

Patient Hospitalization – 2,414 (-33)*

Patients Newly Admitted – 390*

Patients in ICU – 235 (-4)*

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 77 (-4)*

Total Discharges – 331,102 (408)*

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 11*

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 57,327*

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Important Note: Effective Monday, April 4, the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is no longer requiring testing facilities that use COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to report negative results. As a result, New York State’s percent positive metric will be computed using only lab-reported PCR results. Positive antigen tests will still be reported to New York State and reporting of new daily cases and cases per 100k will continue to include both PCR and antigen tests. Due to this change and other factors, including changes in testing practices, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 73,294

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION Friday, August 12, 2022 Saturday, August 13, 2022 Sunday, August 14, 2022 Capital Region 20.04 20.12 20.09 Central New York 18.94 18.53 18.39 Finger Lakes 12.78 12.75 12.42 Long Island 33.78 34.54 34.94 Mid-Hudson 26.50 25.54 25.56 Mohawk Valley 19.55 19.99 20.66 New York City 32.37 31.89 31.68 North Country 17.94 17.66 18.38 Southern Tier 14.01 14.65 14.53 Western New York 15.71 15.36 15.05 Statewide 27.05 26.83 26.78

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows**:

Region Friday, August 12, 2022 Saturday, August 13, 2022 Sunday, August 14, 2022 Capital Region 9.46% 9.53% 9.60% Central New York 8.89% 8.90% 8.94% Finger Lakes 7.48% 7.38% 7.18% Long Island 8.80% 8.71% 8.65% Mid-Hudson 4.79% 4.61% 3.99% Mohawk Valley 10.71% 11.22% 11.35% New York City 5.86% 5.66% 5.19% North Country 10.36% 10.20% 10.20% Southern Tier 6.59% 6.93% 6.80% Western New York 10.80% 10.51% 10.35% Statewide 6.53% 6.38% 5.93%

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows **:

Borough in NYC Friday, August 12, 2022 Saturday, August 13, 2022 Sunday, August 14, 2022 Bronx 8.20% 8.14% 7.87% Kings 3.71% 3.58% 3.12% New York 6.28% 6.08% 5.96% Queens 8.45% 8.03% 7.72% Richmond 7.48% 7.14% 6.72%

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

Yesterday, 3,356 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,852,219. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 70,341 45 Allegany 9,810 5 Broome 52,323 17 Cattaraugus 17,345 3 Cayuga 18,258 9 Chautauqua 26,614 11 Chemung 23,945 9 Chenango 10,525 4 Clinton 19,855 14 Columbia 12,068 12 Cortland 11,969 – Delaware 9,066 7 Dutchess 74,619 44 Erie 244,285 61 Essex 6,795 3 Franklin 10,782 12 Fulton 14,583 14 Genesee 15,108 2 Greene 9,836 2 Hamilton 985 – Herkimer 15,805 6 Jefferson 23,317 21 Lewis 6,700 – Livingston 13,081 5 Madison 15,135 9 Monroe 174,592 53 Montgomery 13,467 11 Nassau 481,768 319 Niagara 54,590 14 NYC 2,724,972 1,670 Oneida 62,013 38 Onondaga 129,148 56 Ontario 23,250 12 Orange 122,622 69 Orleans 9,596 1 Oswego 30,516 20 Otsego 11,839 5 Putnam 27,727 22 Rensselaer 37,487 15 Rockland 105,678 56 Saratoga 55,069 34 Schenectady 39,117 16 Schoharie 5,824 5 Schuyler 3,970 1 Seneca 6,780 – St. Lawrence 23,861 13 Steuben 22,783 12 Suffolk 496,994 335 Sullivan 21,375 16 Tioga 12,493 1 Tompkins 23,620 2 Ulster 37,588 38 Warren 16,558 11 Washington 14,023 8 Wayne 19,655 6 Westchester 296,937 177 Wyoming 9,209 3 Yates 3,948 2

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 93 60 64.5% 33 35.5% Central New York 61 32 52.5% 29 47.5% Finger Lakes 163 49 30.1% 114 69.9% Long Island 447 206 46.1% 241 53.9% Mid-Hudson 261 115 44.1% 146 55.9% Mohawk Valley 33 16 48.5% 17 51.5% New York City 1,194 460 38.5% 734 61.5% North Country 33 17 51.5% 16 48.5% Southern Tier 45 20 44.4% 25 55.6% Western New York 84 42 50.0% 42 50.0% Statewide 2,414 1,017 42.1% 1,397 57.9%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

On Friday, August 12th, there were 11 total new deaths reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 57,327. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Kings 2 New York 2 Onondaga 1 Queens 2 Saratoga 1 St. Lawrence 1 Suffolk 2

