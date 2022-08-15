Governor Hochul Updates New Yorkers On State’s Progress Combating Covid-19

eHezi Archives Leave a Comment

Kathleen Courtney Hochul is an American lawyer and politician serving as the 57th governor of New York since August 2021. A member of the Democratic Party, Hochul is the first female governor of New York.

Governor Encourages New Yorkers to Keep Using the Tools to Protect Against and Treat COVID-19: Vaccines, Boosters, Testing, and Treatment

11 Statewide Deaths Reported Yesterday

NOTE: Beginning June 24, 2022, the Vaccine data will be updated weekly on Fridays to align with CDC’s updated data refresh schedule. For additional information on COVID-19 Vaccination Data provided by CDC, see https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#vaccinations_vacc-total-admin-rate-total.

NOTE: Updates to the CDC’s cumulative death data files are being delayed, as the CDC upgrades its system. Any questions about this should be directed to the CDC. During this time, total deaths and new daily deaths reported through HERDS will continue as normal.

Important Note: HERDS data collection from health care facilities is not currently required on weekends or holidays. The survey will resume today and the facility/death data will be displayed in tomorrow’s report. The numbers below with an asterisk were reported on Friday, August 12th.

“As we continue to watch the numbers closely and prepare for the fall, remember that vaccinations, boosters, testing and treatment are the best tools we have to keep one another safe and healthy as we plan to respond to potential surges this fall,” Governor Hochul said. “I encourage New Yorkers to take advantage of what’s available to them and to talk to their doctors to discuss treatment options and preventative measures.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Cases Per 100k – 17.17
  • 7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – 26.78
  • Test Results Reported – 64,116
  • Total Positive –  3,356
  • Percent Positive – 4.31%**
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 5.93%**
  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,414 (-33)*
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 390*
  • Patients in ICU – 235 (-4)*
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 77 (-4)*
  • Total Discharges – 331,102 (408)*
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 11*
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 57,327*

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Important Note: Effective Monday, April 4, the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is no longer requiring testing facilities that use COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to report negative results. As a result, New York State’s percent positive metric will be computed using only lab-reported PCR results. Positive antigen tests will still be reported to New York State and reporting of new daily cases and cases per 100k will continue to include both PCR and antigen tests. Due to this change and other factors, including changes in testing practices, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 73,294

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION Friday, August 12, 2022 Saturday, August 13, 2022 Sunday, August 14, 2022
Capital Region 20.04 20.12 20.09
Central New York 18.94 18.53 18.39
Finger Lakes 12.78 12.75 12.42
Long Island 33.78 34.54 34.94
Mid-Hudson 26.50 25.54 25.56
Mohawk Valley 19.55 19.99 20.66
New York City 32.37 31.89 31.68
North Country 17.94 17.66 18.38
Southern Tier 14.01 14.65 14.53
Western New York 15.71 15.36 15.05
Statewide 27.05 26.83 26.78

 

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows**:

Region Friday, August 12, 2022 Saturday, August 13, 2022 Sunday, August 14, 2022    
Capital Region 9.46% 9.53% 9.60%    
Central New York 8.89% 8.90% 8.94%    
Finger Lakes 7.48% 7.38% 7.18%    
Long Island 8.80% 8.71% 8.65%    
Mid-Hudson 4.79% 4.61% 3.99%    
Mohawk Valley 10.71% 11.22% 11.35%    
New York City 5.86% 5.66% 5.19%    
North Country 10.36% 10.20% 10.20%    
Southern Tier 6.59% 6.93% 6.80%    
Western New York 10.80% 10.51% 10.35%    
Statewide 6.53% 6.38% 5.93%    

 

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows **:

Borough in NYC Friday, August 12, 2022 Saturday, August 13, 2022 Sunday, August 14, 2022    
Bronx 8.20% 8.14% 7.87%    
Kings 3.71% 3.58% 3.12%    
New York 6.28% 6.08% 5.96%    
Queens 8.45% 8.03% 7.72%    
Richmond 7.48% 7.14% 6.72%    

 

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

Yesterday, 3,356 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,852,219. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

         
County Total Positive New Positive                                    
Albany 70,341 45                                    
Allegany 9,810 5                                    
Broome 52,323 17                                    
Cattaraugus 17,345 3                                    
Cayuga 18,258 9                                    
Chautauqua 26,614 11                                    
Chemung 23,945 9                                    
Chenango 10,525 4                                    
Clinton 19,855 14                                    
Columbia 12,068 12                                    
Cortland 11,969                                    
Delaware 9,066 7                                    
Dutchess 74,619 44                                    
Erie 244,285 61                                    
Essex 6,795 3                                    
Franklin 10,782 12                                    
Fulton 14,583 14                                    
Genesee 15,108 2                                    
Greene 9,836 2                                    
Hamilton 985                                    
Herkimer 15,805 6                                    
Jefferson 23,317 21                                    
Lewis 6,700                                    
Livingston 13,081 5                                    
Madison 15,135 9                                    
Monroe 174,592 53                                    
Montgomery 13,467 11                                    
Nassau 481,768 319                                    
Niagara 54,590 14                                    
NYC 2,724,972 1,670                                    
Oneida 62,013 38                                    
Onondaga 129,148 56                                    
Ontario 23,250 12                                    
Orange 122,622 69                                    
Orleans 9,596 1                                    
Oswego 30,516 20                                    
Otsego 11,839 5                                    
Putnam 27,727 22                                    
Rensselaer 37,487 15                                    
Rockland 105,678 56                                    
Saratoga 55,069 34                                    
Schenectady 39,117 16                                    
Schoharie 5,824 5                                    
Schuyler 3,970 1                                    
Seneca 6,780                                    
St. Lawrence 23,861 13                                    
Steuben 22,783 12                                    
Suffolk 496,994 335                                    
Sullivan 21,375 16                                    
Tioga 12,493 1                                    
Tompkins 23,620 2                                    
Ulster 37,588 38                                    
Warren 16,558 11                                    
Washington 14,023 8                                    
Wayne 19,655 6                                    
Westchester 296,937 177                                    
Wyoming 9,209 3                                    
Yates 3,948 2                                    

 

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region 93 60 64.5% 33 35.5%
Central New York 61 32 52.5% 29 47.5%
Finger Lakes 163 49 30.1% 114 69.9%
Long Island 447 206 46.1% 241 53.9%
Mid-Hudson 261 115 44.1% 146 55.9%
Mohawk Valley 33 16 48.5% 17 51.5%
New York City 1,194 460 38.5% 734 61.5%
North Country 33 17 51.5% 16 48.5%
Southern Tier 45 20 44.4% 25 55.6%
Western New York 84 42 50.0% 42 50.0%
Statewide 2,414 1,017 42.1% 1,397 57.9%

 

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

On Friday, August 12th, there were 11 total new deaths reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 57,327. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

         
County New Deaths                                                              
Kings 2                                      
New York 2                                      
Onondaga 1                                      
Queens 2                                      
Saratoga 1                                      
St. Lawrence 1                                      
Suffolk 2                                      

 

###

SOURCE: New York State | Executive Chamber | Press Office 

Leave a Reply

This comment will be displayed anonymously. Your name and email address will not be published.

Comments that are off topic will be removed. If you want a topic to be covered, email me at: ehezi@hush.com

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.