YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — August 23, 2022 — Cash App has changed the way that people think of money and interactions. This kind of peer-to-peer technology has completely revolutionized how people think of money and how they can use it. Dinners, drinks, vacations, gas, rentals – any cost can be distributed between friends with more ease and access than ever before.

But what if there was a way to keep using the convenience of Cash App, with all the perks of peer-to-peer payment, and have a chance at making money on top of it? This might sound too good to be true, but the great news is that it’s not. If you have been wondering how to get free money on Cash App, here is everything you need to know!

What is Yotta?

When you hear about getting free money from Cash App, or almost any source, you probably have a few red flags that go up, and for a good reason. The unfortunate reality of the advancements that technology has afforded society is the increasingly convincing efforts of scammers. But that’s where Yotta comes into the picture. This innovative company is flipping the script when it comes to the way people think of day-to-day financing.

By combining simple concepts of lottery-style winnings as an incentive for saving money and spending it, Yotta is challenging the normative financial industry. But how is this possible, and how can a company like Yotta give you a chance at winning free money – primarily through Cash App?

The concept behind Yotta is simple, get people to open a Yotta savings account that generates a huge .20% interest on their savings, and then implement a lottery-style system that incentivizes saving.

How Does Yotta Get You to Save?

So Yotta can incentivize you to save money but reward you for spending? How does this all make sense? Here’s what you need to know!

Yotta savings accounts are easy to set up, free with no fees, and require a minimum opening balance of $25. Once opened, your account will start drawing a 0.20% interest deposited into a lottery system. The lottery is only fueled by the interest generated from the savings account, so you never risk losing any money you place in your account. The money you place in your savings account is safely your own and never used for the community lottery experience.

For every $25 that you place in your savings account, you generate one ticket that is weekly played in the community lottery. Remember, this lottery is funded by the interest on your savings account, and a grand prize of 10 million dollars can be won. For every ticket you get, you pick seven numbers, and the lottery is played one night a week. At the end of the week, prizes are awarded for tickets that were played, and a perfect match results in the grand prize of 10 million dollars!

This incentivizes saving; the more money you have in your account, the more lottery tickets you get. Once your savings account hits $10,000, the ticket paradigm changes to one ticket per $150 deposit instead of every $25.

How Does Yotta Get You Free Money on Cash App?

So here’s the big question – now that you understand the savings account – how does this translate to Cash App? The answer is through the Yotta debit card. The Yotta debit card links to your savings account has no fees to attain and incentivizes you to spend money through randomized reimbursements and awards.

For every purchase made on the Yotta debit card, you have a 1 in 250 odds of getting your entire purchase immediately reimbursed. For restaurant purchases, the odds go up to 1 in 100, and once you spend $2000, you get 1000 bonus tickets to enter into the lottery. So spending money not only gives you a chance at saving through a randomized reimbursement, but it also gets you more tickets in the weekly lottery where you can win prizes up to ten million dollars.

Cash App allows you to fund your account via a debit card, and Yotta’s debit card qualifies for this service. That means that if you split rent, gas, or that next meal out with friends, and you link your Yotta debit card to your Cash App, you have a chance at getting reimbursed and winning free money.

Conclusion

This is a genuinely innovative way of helping you put your name in the lottery more times without asking you to stop using the convenience of the Cash App. Peer-to-peer payment methods open up the door for convenience and spending in ways that do make an impact. By combining your Cash App account with a Yotta debit card, you enjoy all the perks of Cash App with the chance of winning free money!