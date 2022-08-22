YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — August 21, 2022 — In relation to public policy and political activism, the difference between incrementalism and passing internal pieces of legislation, within the larger goal at hand, is that one approach is counterproductive, while the other uplifts and creates positive change.

Incrementalism is the false idea of a compromise that is not only counterproductive, but harmful to the original intent in serving the people directly impacted which needs to be addressed; less than the bare minimum needed. Passing legislation and fulfilling initiatives along the way toward the original goal, uncompromising in drive and passion, addresses and corrects the injustice that is within the original goal. New York State has the pending “A6065 Decriminalize Psilocybin Bill” that would be amazing if passed into law. This of its own standing, and is a great step toward New York State passing the also pending bill of decriminalizing drugs as a whole.

In relation to psilocybin mushrooms, socially known as “shrooms”, and less commonly “magic mushrooms”, microdosing is the practice of taking and/or being administered a very small amount of shrooms in order to benefit from the drug, or in this case, also a plant. The practice emphasizes the minimization of possible undesirable effects so the beneficial effects of shrooms can occur.

Summarized by Dr. Ryan Marino, MD, a medical toxicologist and addiction specialist as well as emergency physician, “Psilocybin has proven to be extremely safe when administered in controlled settings. The idea that psilocybin can’t have medical uses does not hold up to scientific scrutiny… there is good evidence to support psilocybin’s therapeutic value in the mental health field.” The extensive findings through multiple research studies have been confirmed by institutions including the John Hopkins University School of Medicine.

In addition, schools including the University of California Berkely and Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City have created entire centers devoted to further studying psychedelics including shrooms due to the research proven that the microdosing of shrooms can effectively treat psychological disorders and conditions including clinical depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). With this, those in recovery, or aim to be in recovery from substance abuse as well as those with other disabilities could benefit immensely from administered treatments of psilocybin.

Shrooms are also an option for individuals who have been determined that their antidepressant and anxiety medication has become less effective, needs an additional (along with therapy) and simultaneously occurring mental health treatment, and/or would like to see negatively impacting antidepressant symptoms not occur including unhealthy weight gain, decreased libido intimacy, and in some cases, increased suicidal ideation.

What is holding us back in New York State from being a leader in tapping into scientific research and treatments in greatly reducing the mental and emotional pain many New Yorkers face is simply stigma and lack of education on the topic of psilocybin; ignorance.

If this bill passes both NYS legislative chambers and receives the Governor’s signature, it will be a major part of the push forward in necessary harm reduction, and even preventable lives lost. New Yorkers, and all across the nation, deserve to live their lives with utmost quality and fullest bodily autonomy possible. I encourage everyone to look into the great work organizations like Drug Policy Alliance are doing on this topic and more, as well as myth-busting around the topic of drug decriminalization altogether.)