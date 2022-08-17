CROSS RIVER, NY — August 17, 2022 — I sat down with Lize Lubbe the owner of Lize Lubbe Physical Therapy founded in 2020 and locally owned and managed, with its main practice located in Cross River and a new PT Studio in the premise of Apex Fitness (where her team focus on the rehabilitation of sports-related injuries.) to learn more about the world of Sport PT and beyond…

Mark Jeffers: Lize, Tell us about your current practice in Cross River?

Lize Lynne:

Our practice in Cross River is focused on creating a healing atmosphere where patients can work towards an improved quality of life. We take a holistic approach to treatment and rehabilitation. By focusing on total body strengthening and alignment, we help our patients achieve their optimal level of pain-free mobility. We consider ourselves hands-on therapists – in addition to exercise, we actively practice manual massage, soft tissue & fascia release, and aided stretching techniques. Our staff strive to make every visit personable, and with NY direct access laws patients can make a first appointment and visut us without a prescription.

Mark: What is the first visit like, what should someone wear?

Lize:

The first visit is an opportunity for our team to work with a new patient to discuss their condition, understand their rehabilitation goals, and set expectations for their treatment journey. The patient will undergo an initial evaluation so that the therapist can assess their baseline level of mobility. This will then help the patient and therapist work together to create a customized treatment plan that takes into account where the patient’s condition currently stands today and can realistically heal to.

The initial visit takes around 1 hour and include the first basic treatment to help patients with pain relief through some brief massage or modalities, and we may send the patient home with a few exercises and advice to use before their next visit.

Also, we always recommend that patients dress comfortably, preferably in loose-fitting gym clothes that allow for access to the problem area. We also recommend supportive footwear that will allow for participation in exercise.

Mark: Tell us about your new sports centric Physical Therapy studio in partnership with Apex Fitness in Cross River?

Lize:

LLPT opened our sports focused PT studio at APEX Fitness in the fall 2021, this subsect of LLPT operates within a full sized gym and is less than 2 minutes from our main location. This new “studio” will focus on the needs of any athletes, including high school & college sports players, runners, golfers, tennis players, “weekend warriors,” work-out gym members, and any other sports enthusiast eager to advance their fitness goals and restore their full bodily function after an injury.

For golfers specifically, LLPT patients have access to APEX Fitness’s indoor golf simulator and in-house Golf Pro Coach. In addition to traditional rehab, this setup can be used for injury prevention training as well. Golfers have the opportunity to work in conjunction with an LLPT therapist and APEX’s Golf Pro to refine their technique and preemptively break any potentially injury encouraging habits.

Mark: What are the most common golf injuries?

Lize:

The most common golf injuries I see occur in the wrists, elbows, shoulders, back, and knees. These injuries are usually due to incorrect posture when engaging in the repetitive movement of a golf swing. With each golf swing, a body undergoes a combination of forces that work to rotate, compress, and stretch, specifically if there is a weakness in the core or the glutes, then these forces can often cause too much strain on the body and result in back pain.

Mark: Turning to tennis, what are the most common causes of tennis injuries?

Lize:

The game of tennis involves both explosive force through the upper extremities, and rapid acceleration & deceleration from the lower extremities, so it is unfortunately common for tennis players to see a combination of both upper and lower body injuries.

The most common tennis injuries I see occur in the shoulders, elbows, and wrists, these are mostly due to the repetitive movement of swinging the tennis racket. I also see injuries in the hips, knees, and ankles, commonly due to jerking movements from turning and the innate fast-paced nature of the game.

Mark: How can we prevent or minimize these tennis injuries?

Lize:

As with other sports, a pre-game warmup of at least 15 minutes is critical to preventing injuries. For tennis particularly, this warm up should include fast pace movements and dynamic stretches, for example lean forward with your front knee bent and back knee straight to stretch your calf muscle. Then straighten your front knee with your foot flexed backwards and lean forward with your body to stretch your Hamstring (back of your thigh) A third suggested stretch is rotating your torso and arm gently from side to side.

For more information on Lize Lubbe Physical Therapy call (914) 875-9430, email: contact@lizelubbept.com, or check out the website: www.lizelubbept.com