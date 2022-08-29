Statement by Mayor Richard Thomas on the Passing of Mount Vernon Judge William “Bill” Edwards

MOUNT VERNON, NY — August 29 —Judge William “Bill” Edwards was a man of integrity. He shared his soul from the bench, always looking to uplift people with compassion. He understood that in justice, there is injustice and he worked to address threats to justice anywhere and everywhere. Judge Edwards was a proactive defender of the people. He walked the streets – after Court – and met the community on the same level – admonishing those who were doing wrong and praising those – especially young people who were doing right. He was one of us. Judge Edwards was a proud father of Mount Vernon who recognized the power of hope of freedom to those who were not free and those who needed another chance in life. He saw through the issues to see people for who they were and always encouraged them to reach their best potential while fighting for what’s right. Judge Edwards would say, “never quit, keep fighting the good fight!” A quality he demonstrated as he put the interests of the people ahead of his own. His actions on and off the bench shows how his righteous beliefs and values often collided with inequities in the system to make it fairer, more just. This made Judge Edwards the People’s Champion because despite political retaliation, he stood his ground to remain a source of positive change as a progressive force for good – for the People. Judge Edwards will be missed dearly by me, my family, and the People of Mount Vernon. So long as we strive to live our lives along the lines of Judge Edwards’ example of courage and integrity, we will redeem the promise of a better future that he gave so many as part of his life, legacy, and leadership as the Honorable Justice for the People of Mount Vernon. We wish his wife Helena, his daughter, and the entire Edwards family strength and comfort in this heavy moment. They should always remember the People of Mount Vernon love you! Rest in Power Judge William “Bill” Edwards!