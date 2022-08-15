FLOWER MOUND, TEXAS — August 15, 2022 — Like many of you, I’ve seen Democrats posting on social media about the “great job” being done by the Biden Administration. When I respond with questions such as, “Please cite the accomplishments to which you refer,” I’m always bombarded with hateful rhetoric about President Trump. Example: “Trump tried to overthrow the government!” I come back with, “When Trump was in office, our country was energy independent, the economy was booming, no inflation, gas was less than $2 a gallon, a border wall was being built, and we were disengaging from foreign wars.” Their response is generally an assortment of bitterness that is totally unrelated to the issues mentioned.

It’s no surprise that the left has become so radicalized that they seem to have lost all reason and all perspective on matters related to Trump. It certainly tends to validate the Trump Derangement Syndrome that was coined to describe those who have lost all connection to reality when it comes to the former President. Moreover, it proves the power that propaganda has on the mind. If the MSM runs an hourly drumbeat telling the public that Mr. X is a nogoodnik, the poison gets embedded into the psyche, which makes it nearly impossible to view him in any other way.

There’s a name for this form of psychosis, it’s called mass formation. Professor Mattias Desmet, a Belgian psychologist, gained worldwide recognition toward the end of 2021 when he presented the concept of mass formation as an explanation for the absurd and irrational behavior with regard to the COVID pandemic and its countermeasures. “In the beginning of the Corona crisis, back in February 2020, I started to study the statistics on the mortality rates of the virus, the infection fatality rates, the case fatality rate and so on, and immediately, I got the impression that the statistics and mathematical models used had dramatically overrated the danger of the virus,” Desmet said.

The professor went on to say that he quickly noticed that people simply didn’t want to know about the inaccuracies being promoted. He said it was as if they refused to see even the most blatant errors in the statistics being used. He decided to focus on the psychological mechanisms at play in the mind, and he became convinced that most people were made radically blind to everything that goes against the narrative they now believed in. They basically became incapable of distancing themselves from their beliefs, and therefore couldn’t take in or evaluate new data. The axiom, “convince a man against his will, he’s of the same opinion still,” seems applicable. It explains why people criticize Trump, even with all the evidence of his successful first term, while they give kudos to Biden, who has, undoubtedly, the worst record of any President in recent history.

A recognizable characteristic of mass formation is that once people are in the grip of it, they typically show a tendency of cruelty towards people who do not buy into the narrative, or, submit to it. They typically do so as if it is an ethical duty. Could this be why people not wearing masks were physically assaulted during the pandemic? Once “hypnotized” by a narrative, some will stigmatize non-believers, then attempt to destroy those who do not go along with the masses. People can be killed for not wearing a mask and the hypnotized won’t raise an eyebrow. Children can die from starvation and friends can commit suicide from financial desperation, yet, none of it will have a psychological impact on the hypnotized because, to them, the plight of others doesn’t register.

A perfect example of this psychological blinding to reality is how COVID jab deaths and injuries are simply unrecognized and not even considered to be causal. People will get the vaccine, suffer massive injuries, and convince themselves how lucky they are because it could have been much worse if they hadn’t received the shot. They cannot conceive the possibility that they were injured by the shot. Some have expressed gratitude for the shot, even after someone they loved died within hours or days of getting it. Only the psychological dynamics of hypnosis can explain this irrational and otherwise incomprehensible behavior.

It seems surreal to think that people can be turned into mind-numbed robots with no will of their own. Nevertheless, it does explain why no amount of success by President Trump can be viewed fairly by those who have been mesmerized by powerful media organizations and leftwing Democrats. It also explains why people have been assaulted and even killed for the simple act of wearing a MAGA hat. Keep in mind that the left, in its continuous attempt to blame what they do on the right, still warns the public about white supremacists, who Biden says is the greatest threat to our country. Being blinded to the riots, looting, killing and arson committed across the country last year by BLM and Antifa, while calling for the harshest of punishment for the January 6th demonstrators is a perfect example of mass formation.