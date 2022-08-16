U P D A T E

YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — August 16, 2022 — The Nepperhan Community Center recognized the installed air-conditioning system was not functioning upon the roof being checked in May of this year when it was discovered that the copper piping infrastructure was stolen.

The $100,000 system had been dismantled. Inquiry of City of Yonkers employees revealed that the Yonkers Police Department had not been able in a timely fashion to view the many video systems that surround the facility. The Yonkers Tribune must surmise that surveillance footage was unavailable by the time the cooper piping theft had been realized.

A replacement system for which funding has been allocated, could not be realized during the blistering summer heat because the replacement equipment could not be acquired due to a lack of availability.

It must be ..surmised that despite video footage available, no one had reviewed the footage in a timely manner before discovering the theft months later.

Perhaps future best practice will review footage to ascertain theft and/or destruction of a future unit.