Westchester On The Level Radio Broadcast – Monday, August 15, 2022 with White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher John Bailey, International/National Political Analyst/Pundit Michael Edelman, Esq., Yonkers Republican Politician Ron Matten, and Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor Hezi Aris on Westchester On the Level – From 10am-12Noon ET

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, WHITE PLAINS, NY, and YONKERS, NY — August 15, 2022 — Monday’s Westchester On the Level radio broadcast opens with White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher/Editor John Bailey from 10-10:30am ET

Speeding Enforcement Crackdown Began on Sunday, August 14th and continue August 21st. Governor Hochul issued the alarming evidence of speeding violations and its consequences: 353 deaths in 2021 with violations up11%. The Center for Disease Control issues new guidelines but to COVID-19 described the guidelines as follows:“This guidance acknowledges that the pandemic is not over, but also helps us move to a point where COVID-19 no longer severely disrupts our daily lives,” CDC’s chief field epidemiologist Dr. Gretta Massetti said: “screening testing of asymptomatic people without known exposures (not necessary). Case investigation and contact tracing only in health care settings and certain high-risk congregate settings.”Yahoo’s analysis: “Such shifts are meant to reduce some of the inconvenience and disruption people and institutions have experienced in trying to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. The new approach emphasizes finding and treating cases of serious illness, not stamping out every infection.” Killerwatts predicted headed to double in Westchester.

Michael Edelman, Esq., International/National Political Analyst/Pundit follows from 10:30-11am ET.

FBI agents pulled up to Donald Trump’s Florida club Monday morning to conduct a search for top-secret government documents — approved by a federal judge and requested by the U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland when the former president was in Trump Tower in New York. What began as a low-level dispute over the Trump White House’s chaotic and haphazard record-keeping had morphed into a deeply serious probe of whether the ex-president had endangered national security by hoarding highly classified documents, some potentially related to nuclear weapons. The search warrant of Mar-a-Lago was seeking evidence of three potential violations of federal statutes: a section of the Espionage Act that makes it a crime to possess or share national defense secrets without authorization, a law against destroying or concealing documents to thwart an investigation, and a law against stealing, destroying or mutilating government records. By Friday the unsealed court records showed agents had seized 11 sets of classified documents, among other things. Republicans’ howls of protest became somewhat more muted, and people around Trump said his buoyant mood at times turned dark. According to the search warrant, agents at Mar-a-Lago were seeking evidence of three potential violations of federal statutes: a section of the Espionage Act that makes it a crime to possess or share national defense secrets without authorization, a law against destroying or concealing documents to thwart an investigation, and a law against stealing, destroying or mutilating government records. Under the Presidential Records Act, the items belonged to the American people. The Archives asked for them back. People familiar with those initial conversations said Trump was hesitant to return the documents, dragging his feet for months as officials grew peeved and eventually threatened to alert Congress or the Justice Department to his reticence. Yet on Jan. 17 of this year, Trump relented, allowing a contractor for the Archives to load up 15 boxes at Mar-a-Lago and truck them north to a facility in Maryland. The boxes contained some of the notable items of the Trump presidency that Archives officials had sought. But as Archives officials sifted through the recovered documents, they began to suspect some records were still missing. They also realized some of the returned material was clearly classified, including highly sensitive signals intelligence — intercepted electronic communications such as emails and phone calls of foreign leaders. Although presidents have unrestricted power to declassify America’s secrets, they lose that power as soon as they leave office. Advisers said they regularly saw Trump destroy documents, both in the White House and at Mar-a-Lago. Advisors said Trump “never stopped ripping things up”.

Ron Matten, Yonkers Republican politician speaks to the upcoming local elections, the candidates vying for representative office, whether political dogma will influence the final results, or whether other concerns will come to eclipse the Democrat/Republican divide in the City of Yonkers. What will guide the electorate to cast their ballot? Is it the cost of living? The cost of food, gasoline, or other concerns? From 11-11:30am ET.

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor is your host today. Focus on hyperlocal/international concerns with commensurate analysis. From 11:30am-12Noon ET.